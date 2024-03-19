Dr. Christina Rahm & Clayton Thomas Introduce Hollywood Stars to the ROOT Brands at GBK Brand Bar’s Oscar Luxury Lounge
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Award for Wellness goes to…. Rahm Roast coffee and other ROOT brands products
The ROOT Brands Logo
The Biggest Award night in Hollywood, brought out the brightest stars in Entertainment for GBK Brand Bar’s 15th Annual Oscar Luxury Lounge at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Presented by CARE A2+. GBK Brand Bar presented select guests over $100,000 over in various gifts, including wellness items from the ROOT Brands - products designed to support the body’s natural processes and promote overall well-being, De’Longhi Coffee Makers, 7 different travel getaways, (African Safari, Turks & Caicos, Greece, and many others) Electronics, Jewelry, and 20 other exciting giveaways. As always, there was an amazing selection of beverages & food to nibble on, as well as music from DJ Kara keeping the guests entertained from the moment they entered.
Special Guests included Oscar winner Viola Davis, Emmy winners Storm Reid, Neil Patrick Harris, and Ricki Lake, as well as stars of Oscar Nominated films such as Scott Evans & Anna Cruz Kayne (Barbie), Janae Collins, William Belieau, Jillian Dion, Tatanka Means (Killers of the Flower Moon), and Reagan To (Elemental). Other Oscar Nominees stopped by such as Nazrin Choudhury (Red, White & Blue), Tal Kantor, Amit Gicelter (Short Letter to a Pig), Misan Harriman (The After), Lasse Lyskjaere Noer (Knight of Fortune), and Vincente Rene Lortie (Invincible). Other notable guests included Cedric the Entertainer, Adina Porter, Cheech Marin, Championship Coach Doc Rivers, Brian Shaw, Joe Russo, Cat Cora, Samantha Hanratty, Sofia Sanchez, Penelope Ann Miller, Eric Roberts, Rick Glassman, Christopher McDonald, DJ Tracy Young, Sonyae, Akbar Gbajabiamia, Violet McGraw, Victoria Tate, Jai Rodriguez, Shaun Toub, Armin Amiri, and Calah Lane just to name a few.
Brands being gifted included wellness items from the ROOT Brands - products designed to support the body’s natural processs and promote overall well-being including; Rahm Roast Coffee – a Medium Roast, Balanced Coffee from Guatemala, which is All-Natural, Mold Free, Low Acidity and Xoted.
The ROOT Brands co-founder Clayton Thomas commented on the experience, “This past week at the Annual Oscar Lounge Rahm Roast Coffee was brewing for celebrities to help introduce them to mytotoxin-free coffee and a nice pick-up with Zero-In to focus on the rest of their days. It was a perfect blend of introduction to the celebrities' ability to use The ROOT Brand's patented biohacking products.”
To access selected High-Resolution images: https://bit.ly/49O6Ike
Photo credits: Getty Images / Lawlor Media Group
Other brands being gifted included: a 6-Day fully paid luxury African safari by Lush Africa Safaris, a 4-Night stay & private villa in luxurious Turks & Caicos from Sailrock Resorts, Luxury 4-night stay in a private villa at Andronis Arcadia (2 nights) and Gundari (2 nights), with transportation in Greece through Hidden Doorways a Global Luxury Travel Consulting company, Two nights with food and beverage at the historic La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach and a Two night stay at the newly renovated W Hollywood situated in the heart of Hollywood. Mindful Wellness’ specialized to support weight loss, menopause, and children’s weight management; Soultox high alkaline mineral infused water with natural flavors, and Susan Shatzer International hand-selected genuine amethyst pendulum with an intuitive success session. There were a myriad of food/beverage options being gifted including a $1,000 gift card to Ike’s Love and Sandwiches; Fog Crest Vineyard wines from the Russian River Valley of Sonoma, award-winning caviar from California Caviar Company, a 4-month supply of Topo Chico sparkling mineral water, a $1,000 gift voucher for a customized cake from The Gateaux Shoppe, and gourmet chocolates from DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Additional gifts included dog accessories from Glow Pups, the PowerXL Light Fryer with Luminex technology, limited edition digital print titled “Good Luck” from Anne Kullaf; ‘leisure-enhancing’ sunscreen from Vacation; luxury swimwear & activewear from Cabo Couture; and slope side ski collection from Beconta. Guests were also presented with the opportunity from Action Takers Publishing free ghostwriting and publishing services to create their own book, guaranteed to be a #1 Best Seller.
GBK Brand Bar CEO Gavin Keilly is committed to giving back, and this year 5 separate charities were the beneficiaries of this year's lounge which included Angel City Pit Bulls, Food on Foot nonprofit helping low-income neighbors in Los Angeles, Paws for Life K9 Rescue, Casa De Los Angelitos, providing a Safe Haven for Mothers and their babies and The Collective Identity Mentoring which is a non-profit, a grassroots mentoring program for black girls and gender-expansive youth. This event raised over $80,000 for these causes including a generous donation from Beverly Hills based @Personalinjurycalifornia Attorney Tara Jane Flynn to Food on Foot. Gavin has secured over $10 million to over 50 charities since 2002.
The ROOT Brands is an innovative wellness company co-founded by Clayton Thomas and Dr. Christina Rahm. This dynamic duo has combined their passion for health and entrepreneurship to create a line of products designed to support the body's natural processes and promote overall well-being.
