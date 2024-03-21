Don Hinds Ford, Inc.'s First Look at the New 2024 Ford Mustang

The 2024 Mustang® is available in at local Ford dealerships like Don Hinds Ford, Inc. Ford Logo Don Hinds Ford, Inc. proud serves the greater Indianapolis are and all it's surrounding areas.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. has some of the new 2024 Ford Mustang in stock for local consumers to check out the line's latest specs and parameters in person.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ford Mustang® is one of Ford Motor Company's favorite babies, and it has an accumulation of the latest innovations and technology that are geared for speed. And like many iterations of this world-famous vehicle model line, the 2024 Ford Mustang has returned this year with a new design and a few more updates compared to the previous years. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is disclosing the new specs avid Mustang fans will enjoy when they test drive one for themselves at a local Ford dealership.

Welcome to the 7th Generation of Mustangs

With the advent of a new generation, this year's Mustang has more than a fresh paint job. It comes with a modernized design and has two options: coupe or convertible. Fans of the model also have many accessory packages to choose from, but Ford has added a new addition this year to the usual packages.

This year, the coupe models come with the Matte Clear Film package, which will become available later this year in the summer. The Matte Clear Film package protects the Mustang's paint job while providing a satin-like finish.

There was also a special appearance package specific to the Mustang GT Premium coupe and convertible: the GT California Special appearance pack. This package is an homage to the original '68 Mustang with its distinct blue accents on the grille and exclusive wheels.

Along with various performance and appearance packages are 10 base colors drivers can choose from, with the addition of one extra-cost color choice. If a driver wants a specific color, it's best to custom order it through a local dealership to ensure that every detail is exactly what they want.

New Optional Upgrades to Performance & Speed

In addition to its aesthetic changes, the Mustang also received a powertrain update and several other performance upgrades that will satisfy drivers who need speed. Firstly, this rendition of the Mustang has an upgraded turbocharged 315-hp 2.3-liter 4-cylinder EcoBoost® engine with 350 lb-ft of torque. Statistically, that's 5 more horsepower than last year's model but is still behind the previous generation's EcoBoost Perfomance record.

Secondly, the new 2024 Mustang now offers a Performance Electronic Parking Brake that makes the Mustang easier to drift. This brake handle looks like a traditional lever-action handbrake, adding to the classic interior of the car.

Both the Mustang GT and EcoBoost® models now offer an optional Performance Pack equipment upgrade. The pack offers a front strut-tower brace, Torsen limited-slip differential, wider wheels and tires, larger Brembo brakes, and a MagneRide active-dampening suspension. There are also optional Recaro buckets and an active exhaust.

Ford has also added a new model to the Mustang lineup: the Mustang Dark Horse. This track-ready model has a 500-hp Coyote V8 engine with direct access to the Ford Performance parts department. With various equipment upgrades from the base model, this machine can renew a driver's racing experience.

The 2024 Ford Mustang is now available for purchase at most local Ford dealerships. Don Hinds Ford, Inc. announces that their new inventory has some of the newest Mustangs for interested Ford fans in the greater Indianapolis community to check out and test drive.

Don Hinds Ford, Inc. is a Ford auto dealership that has been serving the community since 1955. As a prominent dealership in the area, it continues to provide excellent quality vehicles, auto services, and auto parts to the greater Indianapolis communities. With the higher demand for service to differentiate between different dealerships, this Ford dealer strives to meet the needs of its local communities and provide the best it can offer. For more information, contact the dealership at 888-271-8403 or by email at Donhindsford@donhindsford.com.