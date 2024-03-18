Cloud Access Security Broker Market to Surge at a CAGR of 19% through 2030 | Data Security and Compliance
Cloud Access Security Broker Market Size & Segmentation By Component, Application Areas, Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Regions & Forecast by 2030
Cloud Access Security Broker Market to Hit USD 33.5 Billion by 2030, Driven by the Rising Cybersecurity Concerns and Increased Cloud Adoption”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Report Scope & Overview
— Sr. Researcher Roshan Rathod
The Cloud Access Security Broker Market is projected to reach USD 33.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.
Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) play a pivotal role in ensuring the security of cloud computing environments by acting as an intermediary between users and cloud service providers. The scope of a cloud access security broker market encompasses a wide array of security functions, ranging from data encryption and access control to threat detection and compliance monitoring. CASBs provide organizations with the ability to extend their on-premises security policies to the cloud, thus maintaining a consistent and robust security posture across hybrid IT infrastructures. By offering visibility into cloud usage and enforcing security policies, CASBs empower enterprises to mitigate risks associated with the adoption of cloud services.
The overview of cloud access security broker market involves their role as gatekeepers for cloud security, offering a comprehensive solution to the challenges posed by the dynamic and distributed nature of cloud computing. CASBs facilitate secure cloud adoption by providing real-time monitoring and control over data and user activities within cloud applications. This includes the ability to identify and remediate potential threats, enforce data loss prevention policies, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements. As organizations increasingly migrate their operations to the cloud, the significance of CASBs in enhancing data protection, maintaining regulatory compliance, and fortifying overall cybersecurity posture cannot be overstated.
Key Players in the Cloud Access Security Broker Market are:
• Bitglass, Inc
• Broadcom Corporation
• Censornet
• Forcepoint
• Iboss
• Lookout, Inc
• McAfee
• Netskope
• Microsoft Corporation
Cloud Access Security Broker Market Soars as Relentless Migration to Cloud Computing Drives Demand for Robust Security Solutions Amidst Rising Cyber Threats
The relentless migration towards cloud computing is a primary driver for the cloud access security broker market. As businesses transition their operations to the cloud, the demand for robust security solutions to protect sensitive data and applications escalates. With the surge in sophisticated cyber threats, organizations are prioritizing cybersecurity measures. CASBs offer advanced threat protection, data encryption, and identity management, addressing the escalating concerns related to data breaches and unauthorized access. Stringent data protection regulations globally compel businesses to adopt comprehensive security measures. CASBs facilitate compliance with regulations such as GDPR, HIPAA, and others, ensuring that organizations adhere to industry standards and avoid potential legal consequences.
The integration of CASB solutions with existing IT infrastructure can pose challenges, leading to potential disruptions in operations. Organizations face difficulties in ensuring seamless compatibility between CASBs and other security systems. The constant evolution of cybersecurity threats opens avenues for innovative CASB features and functionalities. Integration with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) presents opportunities to enhance threat detection and response capabilities. The ongoing expansion of cloud services globally provides a ripe environment for the growth of cloud access security broker market. As businesses extend their operations across borders, the demand for scalable and globally applicable CASB solutions increases.
Impact of Recession
The ongoing recession has presented a dual impact on the cloud access security broker market. On the negative side, economic uncertainties and budget constraints have led some organizations to reconsider their IT expenditures, potentially slowing down the adoption of advanced security solutions like CASBs. However, on the positive front, the recession has underscored the importance of resilient and secure digital infrastructures. As businesses navigate the challenges of remote work and heightened cybersecurity threats, the demand for robust CASB solutions has surged. Organizations are increasingly recognizing the strategic imperative of securing their cloud environments amidst economic uncertainties, thereby providing a silver lining for the CASB market.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War
The Russia-Ukraine war introduces geopolitical complexities that may impact the cloud access security broker market. On the negative side, heightened geopolitical tensions can lead to an increased cyber threat landscape, prompting organizations to reinforce their cybersecurity measures. The potential for state-sponsored cyberattacks and disruptions could amplify the need for advanced CASB solutions. Conversely, the war may introduce uncertainties in global markets, leading to budget constraints and delayed IT investments, which could adversely affect the CASB market. It becomes imperative for CASB providers to navigate the geopolitical landscape and offer adaptive solutions that address emerging security challenges while remaining resilient in the face of economic uncertainties.
Regional Analysis
The regional analysis of the cloud access security broker market reveals a nuanced landscape shaped by diverse factors such as regulatory environments, technological readiness, and the maturity of cloud adoption. Different regions exhibit varying levels of demand for CASB solutions, influenced by the local cybersecurity landscape and the pace of cloud migration. North America stands out as a key market, driven by a robust cybersecurity culture and extensive cloud adoption. In contrast, regions like Asia-Pacific showcase immense growth potential, fueled by the rapid digitization of economies. Europe remains a dynamic market, with a focus on data protection regulations influencing CASB adoption.
Industry Segments
By Component
• Solution
• Service
By Application Areas
• Governance
• Risk and Compliance
• Data Security
• Application Security
• Others
By Organization Size
• Large Enterprises
• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
By Industry Vertical
• IT
• Telecom
• BFSI
• Healthcare
• Government
• Public Sector
• Retail
• Others
Conclusion
In the upcoming SNS Insider report on the cloud access security broker market, a thorough examination of industry trends, technological advancements, and market dynamics will be presented. The report delves into the key players in the CASB market, providing insights into their strategies and competitive positioning. Additionally, it explores the evolving threat landscape and the role of CASBs in mitigating emerging risks. The report also covers market segmentation, highlighting key verticals and regions driving the demand for CASB solutions.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1. Introduction
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Scope
1.3 Research Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
3. Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
3.3 Opportunities
3.4 Challenges
4. Impact Analysis
4.1 Impact of Ukraine- Russia War
4.2 Impact of Recession
4.2.2.1 US
4.2.2.2 Canada
4.2.2.3 Germany
4.2.2.4 France
4.2.2.5 United Kingdom
4.2.2.6 China
4.2.2.7 Japan
4.2.2.8 South Korea
4.2.2.9 Rest of the World
5. Value Chain Analysis
6. Porter’s 5 forces model
7. PEST Analysis
8. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Segmentation, by Component
8.1 Solution
8.2 Service
9. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Segmentation, by Application
9.1 Governance
9.2 Risk and Compliance
9.3 Data Security
9.4 Application Security
9.5 Others
10. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Segmentation, by Organization Size
10.1 Large Enterprises
10.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises
11. Cloud Access Security Broker Market Segmentation, by Industry Vertical
11.1 IT
11.2 Telecom
11.3 BFSI
11.4 Healthcare
11.5 Government
11.6 Public Sector
11.7 Retail
11.8 Others
12. Regional Analysis
