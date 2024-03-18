Harmful ‘Forever Chemical’ Found In Popular Baby Bibs Sold On Amazon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Note: Copy of lawsuit, photos, are linked HERE
Bibs sold by an Arizona company through Amazon contain PFOA, a chemical known to cause cancer and reproductive toxicity, exposing babies and toddlers who use the bibs to the dangerous “forever chemical,” according to a lawsuit filed Monday.
The DC Comics themed bibs are sold in a three pack by Bumkins Finer Baby Products, of Phoenix, which imports the bibs from China. While the bibs’ label claims they are 100 percent polyester, the company’s website says the bibs’ polyester is mixed with another compound, thermoplastic urethane, a common source of PFOA and PFAS chemicals, according to the lawsuit.
An independent lab test revealed the presence of Perfluorooctanoic Acid (PFOA) in the bibs.
“If you’re a customer who bought these bibs, you should return them immediately before exposing your child to this chemical, Bumkins and Amazon are responsible for selling these dangerous products for babies and toddlers, and they must be held accountable so it does not happen again in the future,” said environmental attorney Vineet Dubey, co-founder of Custodio & Dubey, of Los Angeles.
California consumer laws do not allow the presence of any PFOA in products sold in the state. The synthetic chemical is linked to increased cancer risk, immune system impairment, and hormone disruption. Exposure is particularly concerning for infants, who are more susceptible to the adverse effects of toxic chemicals.
Babies and toddlers could expose themselves to the chemical through foods that come in contact with the bib, by putting their hands in their mouths after rubbing them on the bib, and by direct oral contact such as licking, gumming or teething on the bib, Dubey said. The bibs are designed with a big pocket to catch falling food the child can then eat.
“Once PFOA gets into the body, it can remain there for 40-50 years, causing negative health effects and building up over time to cause cancer. These products are exposing infants to PFOA, depriving them of a chance at a healthy life from the outset of their most important developmental years,” Dubey said.
Especially distressing is that the company’s website lists a usual suspect source of PFOA in the bib material, but does not warn consumers of the dangers, the lawsuit states. Yet packaging of the bibs is intended to assure consumers that they are safe. The bibs’ packaging states “Safety tested to meet or exceed all regulations. No BPA, BPS, Cadmium, Latex, Lead, Phthalates, PVC.”
California law requires businesses to provide clear warnings about significant exposures to chemicals that cause cancer, birth defects, or other reproductive harm. These bibs should carry a separate warning label regarding the presence of PFOA, Dubey said.
The lawsuit accuses the defendants of knowingly and intentionally exposing consumers to PFOA through their products without providing the necessary warnings, in violation of California consumer law.
The lawsuit, Ecological Alliance, LLC v. Bumkins Finer Baby Products, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., et al (Case No. 24STCV06508) was filed March 18 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.
About Vineet Dubey: Vineet Dubey, a co-founding partner of Los Angeles-based Custodio & Dubey LLP, has dedicated his law career to pursuing environmental litigation, primarily suing companies that are selling goods to the public containing toxic and cancer-causing chemicals.
Jon Sadler
Jon Sadler
Newsroom PR
+1 7274558973
jon@newsroompr.com