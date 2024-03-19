Kathleen Mulcahy Appointed as Executive Director of The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center
The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honorable Kathleen Mulcahy as its new Executive Director.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center is pleased to announce the appointment of The Honorable Kathleen Mulcahy as its new Executive Director. With a wealth of experience and a passion for wildlife conservation, Ms. Mulcahy is poised to lead the organization to new heights in its mission to rehabilitate and protect wildlife.
Kathleen Mulcahy brings a diverse background to her role as Executive Director, with a proven track record in nonprofit management and a deep commitment to environmental stewardship. As Mayor of Sag Harbor, she created the first Environmental Advisory Committee in the history of the Village. Her recent experience with Fighting Chance, a cancer support non-profit, and previous experience with Guild Hall of East Hampton, gives Kathleen in-depth knowledge of the non-profit landscape on the East End. Her leadership style, characterized by innovation and a collaborative approach, is expected to bring fresh perspectives, and drive positive change within the organization.
"I am honored and excited to join the Wildlife Rescue Center as the new Executive Director," said Kathleen Mulcahy. “I look forward to working with the dedicated team at the Center to further its mission and make a lasting impact on the well-being of our local wildlife. Having been an environmental advocate on the East End for many years, as well as a lover of the wide range of the wildlife of Eastern Long Island and animals in general, this is a bit of a dream job for me. "
The Board of Directors expressed enthusiasm about Ms. Mulcahy's appointment, citing her impressive professional background, strong leadership skills, and commitment to advancing the Wildlife Rescue Center's objectives.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kathleen Mulcahy as our new Executive Director. Her wealth of experience and passion for wildlife conservation make her the perfect fit to lead our organization into the future," said Missy Hargraves, Chair of the Wildlife Rescue Center Board of Directors.
“Coming in to the center in the Spring will be a very busy time to hit the ground running, with baby animals coming in almost daily”, said Kathleen, “My immediate focus will be on our annual Mother’s Day Weekend Plant Sale, May 10, 11 and 12, which this year will feature only indigenous and native plants and our Get Wild Gala on August 2nd at the Southampton Arts Center. As an organization which runs solely on donations and individual grants, we rely on the success of our summer fundraisers to help us treat the nearly 1000 injured animals brought to the center annually.”
The Wildlife Rescue Center is dedicated to providing expert care for injured and orphaned wildlife while promoting awareness and education about the importance of preserving natural habitats. Our certified wildlife rehabilitators help save over 1000 birds, bunnies, deer and other wild mammals every year, releasing as many as possible back into the wild once they are recovered. We also provide educational programs complete with animal ambassadors to schools, events and assemblies. We are supported solely through donations and individual grants.
I: @wildliferescuecenter | F: WildlifeRescueHospitalHamptons | X / T: @WRWRCH
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram