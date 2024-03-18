Canon Electronics Successfully Launches CE-SAT-IE Satellite into Orbit

Melville, NY, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce the CE-SAT-IE, micro-satellite developed and manufactured by Canon Electronics, entered orbit and communicated with the ground station installed at Canon Electronics’ Akagi Plant. Based on the data received, it was confirmed that the satellite was operating normally. Date of Launch of the launch vehicle that put the CE-SAT-IE into orbit was February 17, 2024.

Two days after the launch, Canon’s PowerShot S110 compact digital camera, mounted on the satellite as a secondary-optical system for wide area photography, successfully captured the Gulf of California for the first time. The photograph depicts the outline of the earth and the 1000 km long colorful Gulf of California, registered as a World National Heritage Site, also called “the aquarium of the world,” as well as a group of rich nature preserves.

Canon Electronics will also aim to acquire high resolution images using Canon’s EOS R5 digital camera, which is the main optical system in combination with a 400 mm aperture telescope. The high-resolution image is designed to achieve a ground sampling distance about 80cm when taken at an orbital altitude of 670 km. Images captured from the CE-SAT-IE satellite may help contribute to the security and safety of society through its contribution to geospatial information collection and disaster prevention activities.

