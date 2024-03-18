Wilmington Announces Updated Dividend Payment Timing

CALGARY, Alberta, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington” or the “Corporation”) today announces that the payment of its previously announced special dividend of $2.75 per share (the “Special Dividend”) is expected to be made on May 7, 2024. The Special Dividend will be paid in cash and the record date for the Special Dividend will remain March 18, 2024 as previously announced in order to preserve the economic entitlements of shareholders that have traded on an ex-dividend basis. The payment of the Special Dividend is not conditional on any event, including the shareholder approval described below.



While Wilmington regrets the delay in the payment of the Special Dividend, it has determined that it is necessary and desirable to postpone the payment in order to allow the Corporation to address shareholders’ equity issues associated with the Special Dividend as initially declared. In particular, Wilmington anticipates seeking shareholder approval at its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders to reduce the stated capital associated with its Class A and Class B shares by approximately $15,000,000 or approximately $1.22 per share (the “Stated Capital Reduction”). The Stated Capital Reduction will be made to facilitate the payment of the Special Dividend of $2.75. Wilmington continues to consider ways in which it may enhance shareholder value in the meantime. Further details will be provided in the Corporation’s Management Information Circular that will be disseminated to shareholders prior to the annual general and special meeting.

About Wilmington

Wilmington is a Canadian asset management company whose principal objective is to seek out investment opportunities in the alternative asset classes that provide shareholders with capital appreciation over the longer term as opposed to current income returns. Wilmington invests its own capital, alongside partners and co-investors, in hard assets and manages these assets through operating entities.

STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, include statements regarding the operations, business, financial conditions, expected financial results, performance, opportunities, priorities, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook of the Corporation and its investee entities and contain words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “estimate”, “seek”, or similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated timing of the payment of the Special Dividend and matters to be considered at Wilmington’s upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: regulatory issues that may arise in connection with the proposed dividend payment timing and failure to obtain the requisite level of shareholder support for the proposed stated capital reduction. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statement will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable Canadian securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.