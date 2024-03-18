Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market Predicted to Achieve 6.6% CAGR and Valued at USD 1.6 Billion by 2031- Report by Transparency Market Research, Inc.

A growing trend in telemedicine and remote monitoring will encourage implantable cardiac monitors to become more popular

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The implantable cardiac monitor industry was worth US$ 914.5 million in 2022. By the end of 2031, the market is expected to reach US$ 1.6 billion, advancing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2031. With the advancement of technology and its widespread use, implantable cardiac monitors are becoming more affordable. As a result, they could potentially be available to a wider range of patient populations and be more widely adopted.

The size and technology of ICMs have improved over time, making implantation easier and improving patient comfort. Due to sensor technology and data processing advances, monitoring has also become more accurate and detailed.

Implantable cardiac monitors can continuously monitor heart activity over extended periods of time. Short-term monitoring allows for the detection of rare or intermittent cardiac events that might otherwise go undetected.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Key Players

The worldwide implantable cardiac monitor market is characterized by several companies that constantly invest in the development of unique products and innovations to gain a significant market share.

Key Market Players

Medtronic

Abbott

Biotronik

Angel Medical Systems Inc.

Vectorious

Boston Scientific Corporation

Biosense Webster Inc.

Healthcare providers can remotely monitor many ICMs due to their wireless connectivity. Data can be transmitted in real-time, allowing swift medical intervention in the event of an emergency. ICM data has become increasingly important in the integration of electronic health records. In addition to enabling healthcare professionals to make better-informed decisions, this integration simplifies the monitoring process.

Artificial intelligence can enhance event detection accuracy and reduce false positives in cardiac data analysis. Machine learning algorithms can detect patterns and predict cardiac issues using continuous monitoring data. Patients are increasingly being empowered to take an active role in their health care. Implantable cardiac monitors, which allow the individual to access personal information, can achieve a more patient-centric approach.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In terms of end user, demand for implantable cardiac monitors is likely to be driven by specialized cardiac centers.

Based on arrhythmia, the atrial fibrillation segment will drive the demand for implantable cardiac monitors.

In 2022, North America will account for the majority of the implantable cardiac monitor market.

In 2022, advanced cardiac care technologies led to substantial market growth in Europe.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Growth Drivers

Implantable cardiac monitors are becoming more popular because cardiac arrhythmias like atrial fibrillation are on the rise. Monitoring devices like these help find irregular heartbeats early and keep them under control.

Healthcare providers and patients have adopted implantable cardiac monitoring devices due to favorable reimbursement policies. In addition to making these technologies more accessible, improved reimbursement can significantly influence market growth.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Regional Landscape

The implantable cardiac monitor market is expected to grow fastest in North America. As a result of the high prevalence of heart disease found in North America, including the United States as well as Canada, In recent years, implantable cardiac monitors have become a big deal because of conditions like atrial fibrillation and other arrhythmias.

Key Developments

In June 2023, BIOTRONIK, a provider of implantable medical devices, announced the first global installation of its BIOMONITOR IV implantable cardiac monitor (ICM). As cardiac monitoring technology advances, this first implant represents an important step.

In October 2023, Boston Scientific unveiled its latest insertable cardiac monitor (ICM), the LUX-Dx II+. Syncope, cryptogenic stroke, and AFib are all monitored with the system over the long term.

Global Implantable Cardiac Monitor Market: Segmentation

By Arrhythmia

Atrial Fibrillation

Bradycardia

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Specialized Cardiac Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East & Africa

