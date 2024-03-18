Salgenx S12MW 12,000 kWh Grid Scale Thermal and Electrical Energy Storage Battery

Salgenx Revolutionizes Energy Storage and Desalination with New Saltwater Battery Technology and is now Offering Technology Licensing

DAVOS, GRAUBüNDEN, SWITZERLAND, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Salgenx, a pioneering leader in sustainable energy solutions, announces the launch of manufacturing licenses for its groundbreaking saltwater battery technology. This innovative low-tech solution promises to redefine the landscape of energy storage and desalination, offering a versatile and sustainable option for business and communities worldwide.

The Salgenx saltwater flow battery, housed within standard shipping containers, boasts a modular design that facilitates easy transport across the globe, or manufactured locally where shipping containers are available. With a capacity of 3000 kWh or 3 MWh, this cutting-edge battery rivals mega packs in energy storage capabilities. However, what sets it apart is its multifunctionality, which includes desalination and thermal storage features.

"Our saltwater battery technology represents a significant leap forward in addressing the dual challenges of energy storage and water scarcity," said Greg Giese, CEO of Salgenx. "Not only does it provide ample energy storage capacity, but it also offers the added benefits of desalination and thermal storage, making it an invaluable asset for communities seeking sustainable solutions."

The integration of desalination capabilities allows the Salgenx saltwater battery to convert seawater into potable water while simultaneously charging. This feature addresses the pressing need for clean water in coastal regions, offering a sustainable solution that leverages renewable energy sources, such as off-shore wind energy or when the grid can't accept more power from wind or solar PV.

Furthermore, the thermal storage capabilities of the battery enhance its versatility, enabling it to store heat or cold using heat pumps with grid-based rate arbitrage for later use during on-peak demand. It can also store wind energy excess (heat dumping) or solar thermal energy.

The launch of manufacturing licenses for Salgenx's saltwater battery technology marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to drive innovation in the renewable energy sector. By offering licensing opportunities, Salgenx aims to empower partners worldwide to deploy this transformative technology and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Additionally, for smaller-scale manufacturing endeavors, Salgenx introduces fractional licensing options, accommodating both assembly-focused and comprehensive vertical manufacturing approaches.

About Salgenx (a division of Infinity Turbine LLC)

Salgenx is a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, committed to revolutionizing the way energy is generated, stored, and utilized. With a focus on innovation and environmental stewardship, Salgenx strives to empower communities worldwide with access to clean, reliable energy sources.

Contact: Greg Giese | CEO | Infinity Turbine LLC | greg@infinityturbine.com | greg@salgenx.com

Saltwater Battery Website: https://salgenx.com

Infinity Turbine Website: https://www.infinityturbine.com