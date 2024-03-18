High-Performance Alloys Market Size is expected to reach USD 15.89 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.41%: Straits Research

According to Straits Research, “The global high-performance alloys market size was valued at USD 9.89 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 15.89 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.41% during the forecast period (2023-2031).”

New York, United States, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The high-performance alloys market is now experiencing a significant development trajectory driven by increasing demand from diverse sectors, including aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, and healthcare. These alloys are widely recognized for their outstanding characteristics, including their ability to resist corrosion, withstand temperature variations, and exhibit amazing strength. There have been significant advancements in alloy compositions and manufacturing methods within the market because they are essential in applications that prioritize adverse conditions and reliability.

Increasing Demand for High-Performance Alloys in Aerospace Industry Drives the Global Market

The growing aerospace industry is reshaping the high-performance alloys market. These alloys, which include nickel-based superalloys and titanium alloys, are crucial in the manufacture of aviation components such as turbine engines, landing gear, and structural elements. The increase in demand for these materials is partly due to the global expansion of air travel and the pressing need for more fuel-efficient and lighter aircraft.

For example, Boeing's 2020 Commercial Market Outlook predicts a requirement for 43,110 new airplanes over the next two decades, emphasizing innovative materials to improve performance. This tendency is reinforced by advancements in cutting-edge aircraft such as Boeing's 787 Dreamliner and Airbus' A350, which heavily use high-performance alloys to achieve greater fuel efficiency, lower emissions, and improved performance levels.

Growing Application of High-Performance Alloys in Renewable Energy Create Tremendous Opportunities

The high-performance alloys market is experiencing a notable potential arising from its increasing adoption in the renewable energy industry, especially in wind and solar power generation. These alloys exhibit exceptional resistance to corrosion, durability, and the capacity to withstand high temperatures, making them well-suited for critical components in renewable energy systems. Wind turbine blades, for example, depend on using nickel-based superalloys to withstand and sustain adverse environmental conditions, ensuring long-lasting and consistent performance.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. North America continues to have a significant presence within the high-performance alloys industry. This can be attributed mostly to the region's robust aerospace and automotive sectors, which necessitate the utilization of specialized high-strength materials. The aerospace and defense sectors in the United States are home to numerous significant enterprises that extensively utilize specialized alloys. Likewise, a substantial body of scholarly discussion exists within the automotive industry about the augmentation of vehicle fuel efficiency. Therefore, the advancement of specific alloys has emerged as a pivotal area of concentration in this field. Certain regulations also stipulate that enterprises should employ lighter materials, facilitating the market expansion for these high-performance alloys.

Key Highlights

Based on product, the global high-performance alloys market is segmented into non-ferrous metal, platinum group, refractory, and superalloys. The non-ferrous metal segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on material, the global high-performance alloys market is divided into aluminum, titanium, magnesium, nickel, steel, and others. The aluminum segment owns the highest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

Based on alloy type, the global high-performance alloys market is fragmented into wrought alloy and cast alloy. The wrought alloy segment is a significant contributor to the market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Based on application, the global high-performance alloys market is fragmented into aerospace, industrial gas turbine, industrial, automotive, oil and gas, electrical and electronics, and others. The aerospace segment owns the highest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder and is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The major players in the market are Outokumpu, Hitachi Metals Ltd., Alcoa Inc., Aperam SA, VSMPO-Avisma Corporation, Timken Company, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Precision Castparts Corp., RTI International Metals, and ThyssenKrupp AG.

Market News

In July 2023, Velta LLC, a prominent Ukrainian titanium company, announced the successful development of titanium aluminide (TiAl), an intermetallic compound highly valued in various industries. This achievement was made possible by utilizing Velta LLC's exclusive closed-cycle manufacturing process. This accomplishment signifies significant progress in titanium technology, facilitating the exploration of novel and stronger applications of intermetallic compounds in commercial and defense domains.

Global High Performance Alloys Market: Segmentation

By Product

Non-Ferrous Metal

Platinum Group

Refractory

Super Alloys

By Material

Aluminum

Titanium

Magnesium

Nickel

Steel

Others

By Alloy Type

Wrought Alloy

Cast Alloy

By Applications

Aerospace

Industrial Gas Turbine

Industrial

Automotive

Oil and Gas

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

