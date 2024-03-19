meshIQ Partners with SPITHA to Launch Felice for Apache Kafka® at the Kafka Summit London 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- meshIQ is the leading observability and management platform for Messaging, Event Processing, and Streaming solutions deployed across Hybrid Cloud (MESH), and today introduces Felice, a platform for managing Apache Kafka®. This announcement coincides with Kafka Summit, which is the premier event for developers, operators, data scientists and executives who are building data streaming platforms across their organizations and developing stream processing applications.
Organizations rely on meshIQ to provide complete management, observability, and monitoring of Integration MESH with 360° Situational Awareness®. With a single platform that supports all commonly used MESH solutions, meshIQ helps organizations accelerate DevOps, simplify management, and improve uptime and customer experience.
SPITHA, spun off from a leading Cloud native and DevOps platform with over 15 years of experience and has specialized in Apache Kafka for over 5 years. SPITHA is trusted by leading organizations across multiple industries, including financial, manufacturing, and telecommunications, as well as the one of the largest global automotive manufacturers, by offering powerful tools for managing Apache Kafka through an integrated solution, allowing users to effortlessly unlock the full potential of Kafka.
Felice, now powered by meshIQ, supports Apache Kafka and commercial versions like Confluent®, Cloudera, or Amazon MSK. Enterprises will now be able to seamlessly support real-time data streaming requirements to create next gen apps, modernize legacy IT systems or obtain a complete view of their entire enterprise streaming data and messaging. All of this while enjoying decreased operational risk and management burden by having access to administration, config & message management, finely tuned automatic monitoring, sending detailed alerts via various channels, and several other mission critical features.
According to Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, “meshIQ customers will now be able to enjoy an even greater degree of management and control of their middleware and messaging environment, whether it is deployed on the cloud, on-premise or across both and developers will be able to utilize and scale Kafka at unprecedented speeds.”
meshIQ is a proud sponsor of Kafka Summit London 2024 and will highlight Felice for Apache Kafka today and tomorrow at their booth #203 in the Expo Hall at the ExCeL London.
“At meshIQ, our mission is to make integration MESH easy to manage and observe,” said Navdeep Sidhu, CEO of meshIQ, further adding that “Our support for Kafka along with other MESH platforms such as Solace PubSub+, IBM MQ and Tibco EMS uniquely positions us to serve a wide range of use cases and accelerate DevOps while providing unmatched visibility across integration MESH.”
"Kafka is one of the challenging open-source technologies to handle in enterprise operational environments, and Felice is a management solution developed with a mission to minimize the discomfort of Kafka users and maximize its potential. Through the collaboration between SPITHA and meshIQ, we anticipate synergies through the integration of the powerful meshIQ platform with Felice." said Pil-Hun Jeong, Vice President of SPITHA.
Attendees can register for Kafka Summit London at www.kafka-summit.org, and be one of the first to see a live demo of Felice at the event.
To learn more about meshIQ and its offerings, visit: meshiq.com
Apache® and Kafka® are registered trademarks of Apache Foundation. Confluent® is a registered trademark of Confluent, Inc.
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Major Retail, and Supply Chain rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
Jessica Larsen
meshIQ is a global organization with offices in the United States. meshIQ platform’s full capabilities move beyond monitoring with comprehensive observability and management. Obtaining actionable insights from middleware mesh, bringing focus and clarity to complex hybrid environments. Application and Integration DevOps professionals in industries such as Financial Services, Insurance, Major Retail, and Supply Chain rely heavily on messaging, event processing, and streaming to build mission-critical applications. With technological expertise, operational excellence, and a global footprint, meshIQ is the world’s leading partner of choice for enterprises that reduces failures and runs with greater efficiency.
Jessica Larsen
meshIQ
jlarsen@meshiq.com
