Pliops Unlocks Limitless Potential of AI at NVIDIA GTC 2024

Company’s XDP-AccelKV Universally Accelerates Database Analytics, Vector Databases, AI Training/Inference with GPU Storage

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While the global AI market is projected to reach a staggering $407 billion by 2027, in order for widespread adoption to be achieved, the scalability challenges of modern AI/Generative AI (Gen AI) applications need to be addressed. Pliops , a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, will be on hand at NVIDIA GTC this week to tackle these challenges head on. Pliops XDP-AccelKV universal data acceleration engine significantly minimizes the scalability challenges of AI/Gen AI applications.

What’s holding AI applications back?

The memory capacity and bandwidth limitations of GPUs to load AI/Gen AI models prevent them from fully utilizing their computational power. Additionally, if a combination of GPUs and CPUs are used to create designs that are cost-efficient, this can significantly slow down AI workflows, affecting real‐time responsiveness and overall system efficiency.

AI unleashed

A best-in-class, seamless and easy-to-deploy Key-Value accelerator solution that offers a transformational approach to optimizing data infrastructure, Pliops XDP-AccelKV addresses GPU performance and scale by both breaking the GPU memory wall and eliminating the CPU as a coordination bottleneck for storage IO. It extends HBM memory with fast storage to enable terabytes-scale AI applications to run on a single GPU. By harnessing these data acceleration advancements in AI and Gen AI, cloud providers and enterprises can offer more efficient and cost-effective solutions that cater to the growing demand for AI capabilities across various industries. This shift not only democratizes access to AI/Gen AI technologies, but also stimulates innovation.

XDP-AccelKV is part of the XDP Data Services platform, which runs on the Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP). These Data Services maximize data center infrastructure investments by exponentially increasing application performance, storage reliability and capacity, as well as overall stack efficiency.

Pliops and Liqid: Collaborating at GTC

Furthering the benefits of XDP-AccelKV, Pliops has collaborated with Liqid to create an accelerated vector database solution. Designed on Dell servers with Liqid’s LQD450032TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs, known as the Honey Badger for its fierce data performance – and managed by Pliops XDP – the vector database solution addresses the specific performance, capacity and resource requirements of vector databases, enabling them to support a wide range of applications more effectively. It enhances user experiences withaccurate results and minimal latency. The integration of data accelerators with vector databases represents a critical advancement in the management and utilization of high-dimensional data.

“Addressing AI’s scalability barriers requires careful consideration of both hardware limitations and efficient coordination between CPU and GPU,” said Ido Bukspan, Pliops CEO. “By overcoming these challenges, we pave the way for more effective and cost‐efficient AI/Gen AI solutions. At Pliops, we are highly focused on giving data centers the tools needed to succeed in the AI era, and, as one of the world’s foremost global AI conferences, GTC is a perfect platform to spread the word.”

“We are excited to collaborate with Pliops and leverage their XDP-AccelKV acceleration solution to address critical challenges faced by users running RAG applications with vector DBs,” stated Sumit Puri, president, chief strategy officer & co-founder, Liqid. “By combining Pliops XDP with Liqid’s industry-leading Honey Badger data performance solution, businesses can achieve lightning-fast vector operations on a robust and scalable AI platform.”

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently – and helping them succeed in the AI era. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017, Pliops has been repeatedly named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups. The company has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com .

