Waste360 Announces 2024 40 Under 40 Awards Winners
Awards program honors the next generation of leaders in waste, recycling and organics
NEW YORK, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waste360 today announces the winners of the ninth annual 40 Under 40 awards program, which honors the next generation of leaders who are shaping the future of the waste and recycling industry.
“Congratulations to the 2024 class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners. Our industry is filled with innovators. We were impressed by all the nominations, and we are excited to celebrate all their achievements at WasteExpo,” said Marc Acampora, Market Leader, Waste360.
The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program recognizes inspiring and innovative professionals under the age of 40 whose work in waste, recycling and organics has made a significant contribution to the industry. The winners are involved in every part of the waste and recycling industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.
The 2024 40 Under 40 Award Winners
- Adam Julien, Director of Engineering, IEG - Impact Environmental Group
- Aftyn Giles, Principal Planner, Sustainability and Resilience, City of Pittsburgh, Department of City Planning
- Andrew Duley Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Seagull Disposal LLC
- Andrew Wempe, Director of Operations Support, Republic Services
- Anthony C. Martignetti, CEO, Green Materials Management
- Bethany Cartledge, Deputy Director, St. Vincent de Paul Society of Lane County, Inc.
- Brandon Lapsys, President, Viably
- Brittany LaValley, Sr. Director of Material Advancement, The Recycling Partnership
- Caroline Cooper, Vice President, Global Sensor System
- Chloe Songer, Co-Founder and CEO, SuperCircle
- Christopher A. Drekmann, President, CEO, Bio-MED
- Cody Boggs, Chief Operating Officer, Battle Motors
- Daniel Marc Gallagher, Recycling Coordinator, Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management Department
- Darren Warren, District Manager, Waste Connections
- Franziska Trautmann, Co-Founder & CEO, Glass Half Full
- George Strom, Senior Vice President of Safety, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS)
- Heather Miller, Director, Investor Relations, WM
- Ian M Patterson, Senior Vice President, Comerica Bank
- James Cocita, Director, Brown Gibbons Lang
- James Adam Gregory, Vice President, Texas Disposal Systems
- James Winters, Operations Manager, Winters Bros. Waste Systems
- Julia Mangin, Head of Sustainability, Recology
- Katie Kinnear, Director of Engagement Strategy, Rubicon
- Kathryn Burgio, Senior Program Manager, New York City Housing Authority
- Ketan Shah, Ph.D., Project Professional, SCS Engineers
- Lee Daigle, Client Manager, Tetra Tech
- Liam Donnelly, CEO, WasteNot Compost
- Lindsey Scharg, VP, Fire Rover
- Matthew Taylor, Area Fleet Director, GFL
- Megan Guarducci, EHS Compliance Manager, Mid Valley Disposal
- Niyeti Shah, Founder, Food Systems Collaborative
- Rebecca Hu, Founder/CEO, Glacier
- Sarah Ziomek, Enterprise Sustainability Programs Manager, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Sean Lukas, General Manager, Casella Waste Systems
- Shelby Kaye, Founder and CEO, Broken Arrow Glass
- Sophia Hosain, Chief of Waste Diversion Division/ Zero Waste Manager, Baltimore City Department of Public Works
- Syeed Md Iskander, Assistant Professor, North Dakota State University
- Trevor Blythe, Vice President, Economics, Inc.
- Tyler Stefure, Area Fleet Director, GFL
- Yvette Cabrera, Director, Food Waste, NRDC
Waste360 Changemaker Award
Franziska Trautmann, Co-Founder & CEO of Glass Half has been honored with the Waste360 Changemaker Award, which recognizes leaders who are creating real, meaningful, positive change for the waste, recycling, and organics industry.
A panel of expert judges from Waste360 evaluated the nominations and consulted with an external advisor to select the finalists and winners.
The winners will be honored during an awards ceremony on May 7 at WasteExpo, North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery, and sustainability event in Las Vegas. For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on X at @Waste_Expo and Linkedin at @WasteExpo.
View past classes of Waste360 40 Under 40 awards winners:
The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program is sponsored by GFL Environmental.
