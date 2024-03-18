Cunningham Falls State Park to Close Campground and Water Access During Sewer Line Upgrade

March 18, 2024

Photo by Ranger Mark Spurrier/Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

A sewer line renovation and replacement project along Maryland Route 77 will require the temporary closure of some activities in the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park in Thurmont starting in April and extending into the summer months.

The project, spearheaded by Maryland Environmental Service with cooperation from the Maryland State Highway Administration and the Maryland Park Service, includes the excavation and replacement of aging underground sewer lines that provide service to the William Houck Area of Cunningham Falls State Park.

Areas that will be impacted include the William Houck Area Campground, Hunting Creek Lake, and the falls. Beginning April 1 the lake area and campground will be closed to the public. There will be limited access to Cunningham Falls via the trail accessed from Catoctin Mountain Park. The Manor Area and Catoctin Furnace will remain open during this time. Reopening of all areas, which is dependent on project completion and weather, should open no later than July.

Campers with reservations for the affected time will be contacted and refunded.

For updates on this project and other park information visitors are encouraged to check the Cunningham Falls State Park website.