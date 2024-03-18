Lower East Side Welcomes Opening of Populares Mexican Restaurant & Bar
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City’s Avenue B is welcoming the new Populares Mexican Restaurant & Bar. The modern boutique establishment brings a fresh perspective to traditional Mexican cuisine with an aim to delight diners. Serving up popular Mexican dishes infused with a contemporary twist, guests will enjoy tasty entrees and drinks in the inviting atmosphere that blends retro-stylish décor with the fun vibes that are uniquely found in the popular neighborhood.
Populares Logo
Redefining a traditional restaurant layout with the taqueria seamlessly integrated into the dining room and bar area, guests can savor freshly made tacos at any time of the evening. This venue is located in the downtown area where a truly dynamic and interactive dining experience is found.
Populares promises to be a culinary destination that celebrates the flavors, colors, and vibrancy of Mexico while paying homage to the eclectic energy of the East Village. Whether guests are dining in the cozy dining area or enjoying drinks at the sleek bar, they are invited to immerse themselves in the lively spirit of Populares.
With a vision to combine passion for Mexican cuisine and enlightened design elements, the owners are proud to have opened their doors.
"We're thrilled to introduce Populares to the East Village community," says Mido Emad. "Our goal is to offer a dining experience that not only showcases the beloved flavors of Mexican cuisine but also transports our guests to a vibrant and inviting atmosphere that captures the essence of both Mexico and the East Village."
Populares boasts a menu curated by Chef Niklas Lucich (Spice Market, Jean George - Bouchon, Thomas Keller), featuring a tantalizing selection of popular Mexican dishes reimagined with a modern twist. From mouthwatering tacos and flavorful ceviches to innovative small plates and signature cocktails, each dish at Populares is crafted with care and attention to detail, promising a culinary journey that surprises and delights.
Complementing the culinary offerings is an expertly crafted beverage program overseen by Fernando Louis (Casa Mezcal), featuring an array of handcrafted cocktails, artisanal spirits, and curated wine selections. Guests can indulge in classic margaritas with a twist, mezcal-infused creations, and an extensive tequila selection that celebrates Mexico's rich spirit heritage.
Diners can experience such delicious and affordable dishes as Flautas (queso chihuahua, potatos, sour cream, cotija, watercress and salsa verde), Mushroom Tostada (roasted shaitake, mushroom puree, pickled daikon radish and sesame), Sope (lamb chorizo, tomato sauce, cilantro and sliced avocado), Albondigas (chipotle marinara, lamb and beef meatballs, cilantro), Paella Croquetas (octopus, paella, poblano crema), and Tuna Tostada (shashimi grade, soy brushed, salsa macha, guacamole, radish). Tacos a la carte are made with ingredient bases of cauliflower, beef al pastor, lamb chorizo, baja fish, grilled shrimp, birria, duck carnitas and even lengua tinga. Plato Fuertes are superb servings of Chile Relleno (poblano peppers vegan picadillo, rice, carrot, peas, chipotle marinara), Pato (duck breast, mole rojo, figs, sesame), Pulpo a la Parrilla (Octopus, Carrot, Mango, Habanero puree and chard tortilla powder), and Grilled Skirt Steak (patata brava, salsa verde).
The menu also highlights draft and bottled beers, wines, and a carefully curated specialty cocktail menu with everything from classic margaritas to the tequila mixtures that will tantalize the senses.
In addition to late-night taco offerings, the restaurant will also showcase in coming weeks happy hours, brunch and even party packages.
Assisting in the operation of Populares is Director of Operations, Marcus Andrews - a seasoned restaurateur known for his experience with multiple hospitality ventures in New York City. He is committed to ensuring that Populares reaches its full potential in the East Village.
Populares is now open for dinner and brunch service, with plans to introduce lunch for private events in the near future.
I: @popularesny | F: https://bit.ly/3v7e6bk
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here