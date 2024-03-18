Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Announces Appointment of Kathleen Rice as Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (“SASF”) announces the appointment of animal advocate and former Congresswoman Kathleen Rice.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (“SASF”), a 501(c)(3), open admission, no-kill shelter located in Suffolk County, Long Island, is extremely proud to announce the appointment of animal advocate and former Congresswoman Kathleen Rice as its Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer.
Kathleen Rice’s professional accomplishments are renowned. Ms. Rice was the District Attorney for Nassau County for nine years. Under her leadership, the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office established one of the first dedicated Animal Crimes Units in the country and the first in New York—a reflection of her passion for helping animals. The Animal Crimes Unit is known for tackling some of the worst cases of animal abuse, including investigating and prosecuting cases involving dog and cock fighting, animal torture, criminal neglect and the illegal possession of wildlife. The Animal Crimes Unit became a model for District Attorneys’ Offices around the country, including the newly established Beast Unit (Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team) at the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Prior to her tenure as District Attorney, Ms. Rice served as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, representing the district in criminal matters in federal court, specializing in white collar, public corruption and fraud cases.
Following her success as D.A., Ms. Rice was elected to serve four terms in the United States House of Representatives from 2015 to 2023, representing much of Long Island’s South Shore. She served on the House Committees on Homeland Security, Veterans’ Affairs and Energy and Commerce, where she became a leading voice on matters of national security and earned the distinction of being one of the most bipartisan Members of Congress during her eight years in the House.
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving “forever homes.” The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a safe haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
Ms. Rice brings to her position unparalleled passion and compassion. As Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer, Ms. Rice will continue SASF’s lifesaving work while helping the shelter to expand and grow, allowing SASF to better serve the Southampton community and its animals.
“I am very excited for this new chapter in my career. I would do anything for my rescue dog, Pearl, and I want to give others the opportunity to develop that kind of bond with an animal in need of a loving home. I have always admired SASF’s commitment to helping both the community and the animals who live there and I plan to continue to advance that mission,” said Ms. Rice.
Jordan Lippner, Chairman of SASF’s Board, commented: “As Chair of the Board and a long-time volunteer at SASF, I have seen firsthand the lifesaving work the Shelter and its employees and volunteers do. Ms. Rice has had a tremendous career of public service and we were thrilled at the opportunity to partner with her. It is a great honor to have Kathleen join us as a member of the SASF team and we know her work will be a tremendous benefit to the Shelter, and by extension, the countless homeless pets we save.”
SASF’s lifesaving work is funded by donations. If you would like to help us save more animals, please consider donating to our mission by following this link: https://bit.ly/43h1P0J
For additional information, please visit www.sasf.org
I: @southamptonanimalshelteradopt | F: southamptonanimalshelter | Y: @southamptonanimalshelter5526
