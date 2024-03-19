“Turning On the Off” Season - Business and Community Leaders Unite to Boost Year-round Economy for East End
community leaders gathered at the Southampton Inn for a lively continuing discussion on how to boost the year-round economy to help local businesses.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Manger, Mayor of Southampton Village and Suffolk County Legislator, Ann Welker, joined community leaders gathered at the Southampton Inn for a lively continuing discussion on how to boost the year-round economy to help local businesses, nonprofits and cultural institutions.
Hosted by Dede Gotthelf, owner of the Southampton Inn, the assembled group included Paulina Pawlak, Discover Long Island, Steve Behar, Ken Patel and Raj Patel, The Bentley Hotel, Don Sullivan, Publick House, Ian Duke, Southampton Social Club, Binh Douglas, Main Prospect, Julie Ratner, Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Shariee Calderone, Parrish Art Museum, Sarah Kautz and Lianna Mizzi, Southampton History Museum and Stephanie Bitis, Dan’s Papers among others.
Gotthelf, who is celebrating her 25th anniversary ownership of the Inn comments, “We have to break the seasonal feast to famine cycle for our community with its wonderful retail, restaurant and cultural institutions. Together, with government support, we can drive more off-season business for a more sustainable year-round economy. There is not a sufficient year-round population to support retail, dining and cultural offerings. Tourism is an obvious way to attract more people at a time when traffic is light, crowds are small and natural beauty is alive and well.
And there is strength in numbers, we need as much community participation as possible.”
Mayor Bill Manger spoke about several important Village improvements which will enhance the beauty and accessibility of the Village. Manger: “Repaving the main parking lot in the Village and several sidewalks, creating a crosswalk on Hill Street, along with new lighting and landscaping at the North Sea entrance to the village are all important infrastructure needs to improve the attractiveness and safety of the Village. I am confident that all of these projects will be completed before the summer rush is here.”
Included in Gotthelf’s action plan is an upcoming meeting with Discover Long Island to discuss the use of the 5.5% motel/hotel tax. Gotthelf invited other lodging partners to join her.
Gotthelf will also be organizing meetings with local and county government officials responsible for overseeing the economic health of the region and the travel and tourism industry on the East End.
Concluding, Gotthelf says, “The Village of Southampton has so much to offer year-round but everyone thinks the Hamptons is just for the summer for those with large bank accounts. That is not the case. There are great room rates, restaurant deals, and retail sales. Our villages are vibrant with cultural events and it’s the perfect time to enjoy our beautiful outdoors with hiking and beach walks. Plus we are only two hours away from Manhattan by car, train or Jitney. It’s imperative that we start letting people know that the off’ season could be the best time to visit.”
Gotthelf hosted the gathering in the Library at the Southampton Inn. Guests enjoyed drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.
The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer from historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more, all at a great value for money price point. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library,The Ballroom and gardens are all popular spots for parties and events.
