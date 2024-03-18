Building and Construction Tapes Market Set to Surpass USD 6.44 Billion by 2030,Empowering Urban Development.
Discover the dynamic factors propelling the growth of the Building and Construction Tapes Market, revolutionizing the way structures are built.AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The SNS Insider report reveals that the Building and Construction Tapes Market was valued at USD 4.6 billion in 2022. It is projected to achieve a market size of USD 6.44 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% expected over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.
Market Report Scope
Building and construction tapes play a pivotal role in residential, commercial, and industrial structures. These tapes are used to bond and mount various components such as doors, windows, decorative trims, wall coverings, panels, and protective bumper rails to furniture and walls.
The market for home renovations is poised for expansion, leading to an increased demand for tapes during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising use of these products for bonding and protection is expected to drive demand for lightweight materials. The introduction of cutting-edge products by manufacturers is also anticipated to fuel market growth.
Growth in the Asia Pacific construction sector, along with the use of adhesive tapes for window attachments and trim bonding, is expected to drive market expansion. The market is also influenced by the growing public awareness of the need for environmentally friendly products, leading to an increase in the production of paper and bioplastic-based adhesive tape backing.
Building and construction tapes are predominantly made from plastics, paper, acrylic, polypropylene, and other raw materials. The volatility of crude oil prices directly impacts the costs of raw materials, causing fluctuations in the finished product prices, thus limiting market expansion.
Key Players Covered in this Research Report:
-3M Company
-Bow Tape Co Ltd
-American Biltrite Inc
-L & L Products Inc
-Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
-LINTEC Corporation
-Berry Global Group Inc
-DuPont
-Jonson Tapes Ltd
-Avery Dennison Corporation
Market Analysis
The Building and Construction Tapes Market is witnessing robust growth driven by several key factors. Urbanization and infrastructure development in developing nations are fueling demand for tapes used in joining materials, waterproofing, and electrical insulation during the construction of new buildings, renovation projects, and infrastructure development.
The overall expansion of the construction industry, coupled with the need for repair and maintenance of existing infrastructure, presents significant opportunities for market growth. Continuous improvements in adhesive technology offer possibilities for creating high-performance tapes with stronger bonding abilities, better adhesion to difficult surfaces, and increased durability, meeting specific construction needs and driving market expansion.
Emerging markets in Asia, Latin America, and Africa are experiencing rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, further boosting demand for building and construction tapes.
Segment Analysis
The Building and Construction Tapes Market exhibits diverse segments catering to specific needs within the industry. Among product types, masking tapes dominate due to their versatility in painting and surface protection. In backing materials, paper leads the market with its affordability and ease of use, while polypropylene shows growth with its lightweight and moisture-resistant properties. Applications such as building envelopes witness demand for sealing and weatherproofing tapes, while glazing tapes are essential for glass and window installations.
By Product
-Masking Tapes
-Double Sided Tapes
-Duct Tapes
-Others
By Backing Material
-Paper
-Foil
-Polypropylene
-Polyethylene
-Foam
-Polyvinyl Chloride
-PET
-Others
By Application
-Building Envelope
-Flooring
-Windows
-Roofing
-Doors
-Walls & Ceiling
-HVAC
-Electrical
-Others
By Function
-Glazing
-Bonding
-Sound Proofing
-Insulation
-Cable Management
-Protection
By Distribution
-Direct
-Third-Party
By End Use
-Commercial
-Industrial
-Residential
Key Regional Developments
North America is anticipated to witness increased demand for building and construction tapes, driven by government initiatives to accommodate the expanding population with housing. The growth in the local residential construction industry, supported by independent organizations, is expected to contribute to market expansion.
Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rise in demand for foam backing material, driven by the increased use of double-sided products in various building applications. PVC backing material is witnessing high volume growth due to its heat resistance and dimensional stability, contributing to its increased usage in the expanding construction industry in this region.
The expansion of the commercial sector in Brazil, led by private sector involvement in the nation's infrastructure development, is driving demand for specialized tapes with high strength for various uses. The growth in the commercial construction industry is anticipated to contribute to market growth.
Key Takeaways for Building and Construction Tapes Market Study
-The Building and Construction Tapes Market is projected to surpass USD 6.44 billion by 2030, driven by urbanization, infrastructure development, and advancements in adhesive technology.
-Dominance of masking tapes, paper backing material, and glazing tapes reflects market demand for versatile, affordable, and effective solutions.
-Asia Pacific emerges as a key region for market growth, driven by rapid urbanization, infrastructure development, and the expanding construction industry.
Recent Developments
-Bostik introduced two cutting-edge products for the tape and label market, catering to the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) industry. Bostik HM2060 offers a unified approach to high-speed label conversion, meeting the evolving needs of the industry.
