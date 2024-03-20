Ozan Electronic Money Tailors Payment Solutions To Industry-Specific Needs
We offer a comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes, be it a small merchant or a large enterprise, that allows them to manage financial transactions simply, securely and efficiently.”ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ozan Elektronik Para (Ozan Electronic Money) tailors its payment solutions to diverse sectors such as travel, education, wholesale, and petrol stations. Ozan simplifies payment and collection processes greatly, where payments can get very confusing very quickly.
Ozan responds to industry needs by offering unified POS management from a single panel, consolidating virtual and physical POS transactions, enabling ERP integrations, and offering flexible payment options and affordable rates. With innovative payment services that meet specific needs, Ozan is the ideal payment solutions partner that drives financial transformation across industries.
Ozan Elektronik Para, Turkey's leading financial solution provider, tailors its payment systems to meet various industries' changing needs. One example is their solution for private schools, where they can offer a unified payment interface connected with multiple POS systems from various banks and financial institutions and direct ERP integration for payments collected. Private education is widespread in Turkey, with institutions ranging from kindergartens to universities; some need to process tuition and other payments from thousands of students. Payment collection is often a hassle for parents and schools, but Ozan’s payment solutions enable automatic payments and easy reconciliation, making life easier for all parties.
Another sectoral niche Ozan Elektronik Para focuses on is petrol stations, where banks have placed their separate POS devices on the counter over the years. This not only creates a mess but also the various fees and high commissions they apply, which are eating into the businesses’ profits. Ozan’s slick, widescreen POS device not only stands out in the crowd but is fast, robust, and capable. Commission rates are much lower, and there are no extra costs, inefficiency fees, or maintenance fees.
Wholesalers typically have a network of resellers that deliver products to points of sale and need to collect payments. This calls for a unique platform capable of centrally managing collections made by these resellers, both online and on-the-go. Ozan’s unique reseller platform enables wholesalers to collect all of these payments and automatically reconcile the balances for their entire reseller network, all on a single interface.
Facilitating payment processes can give businesses a significant competitive edge in tourism. It is also an important part of the customer experience: Where you need to process cross-border payments and offer service in several languages, things can get particularly difficult.
Ozan’s online foreign currency collection products offer great convenience to hotels and travel agencies. Ozan’s payment interfaces allow payment screens in different languages so that travel agencies and hotels can seamlessly receive payments from international customers. Collections via foreign exchange and payments with cross-border credit cards are processed at lower commission rates without being affected by exchange rate fluctuations. Ozan’s tourism-tailored solutions help the sector attain a more dynamic and flexible structure as well as boost time and resource efficiency.
A recent and key addition to Ozan's product portfolio is its FijiPOS solution. FijiPOS lets businesses manage all physical and virtual POS collections on a single panel and is favourable especially for retail businesses that own a store but also collect payments online or via link and QR. Most PSPs that offer a virtual POS do not have a physical POS offer, and businesses end up working with different vendors for their physical and online payments.
Ozan Ozerk: We Offer Customized Solutions for Unique Needs
Ozan Electronic Money Founder Dr. Ozan Özerk commented, “As Ozan Elektronik Para, our goal is to understand the unique needs of all our customers and offer them customised solutions. With this approach, we simplify the payment and collection processes of businesses from different sectors and enable them to carry out more efficient and effective financial transactions. With the power of technology and a desire to anticipate our customers' difficulties, we strive to develop innovative solutions to any obstacles. Each of our features is designed to help businesses overcome the problems they face in their daily operations."
Ömer Suner: We Enable Digital Transformation In Payments
Ömer Suner, CEO of Ozan Elektronik Para, said: “We offer a comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes, be it a small merchant or a large enterprise, that allows them to manage financial transactions simply, securely and efficiently. By offering solutions suitable for industry-specific scenarios that our clients encounter, we ensure that they are always one step ahead of the competition. Our platform is designed to streamline payment processes, reduce costs and optimise business workflows. In addition, we aim to be a strong and reliable business partner in businesses' digital transformation journeys with our innovative technologies and continuous support services."
About Ozan Elektronik Para (EMI - Ozan Electronic Money Institution):
Ozan Elektronik Para is an electronic money institution in Türkiye with licenses and memberships from Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay, BKM, and Troy. Its Ozan SuperApp/SuperCard products provide individual financial solutions to end-users. Meanwhile, Ozan Business products address all the payment and collection needs of medium and large-scale businesses and ventures. Ozan Elektronik Para offers innovative solutions such as FijiPOS, FijiCash, and FijiPlace, as well as QR payments, link payments, virtual and physical POS, payment gateway, and dealer collections. Ozan Elektronik Para operates in Türkiye under Law No. 6493 and is authorised to make agreements with member businesses per Law No. 5464.
