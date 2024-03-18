COVID-19 Spring Booster Dose available

CANADA, March 18 - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, reminds Islanders that a COVID-19 booster dose is currently available in PEI. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released updated guidance on an additional booster COVID-19 dose for Spring 2024.

The COVID-19 booster dose may be offered at least 3-6 months after the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine (or infection) for the following individuals who are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19:

Adults 65 years of age and older

Adult residents of long-term care homes and other congregate living settings for seniors

Individuals 6 months of age and older who are moderately to severely immunocompromised (due to an underlying condition or treatment)

The Spring booster program will run in PEI until May 31, 2024. This ensures that if there is a Fall Booster recommendation, those at higher risk of severe outcomes would be able to receive a booster at the beginning of the next fall respiratory season.

“We continue to encourage Islanders to stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, when eligible, especially to those at higher risk of severe illness. Vaccination against COVID-19 has been proven to reduce your risk of serious illness, hospitalization, and death,” said Dr. Heather Morrison, Chief Public Health Officer. “We will continue to follow NACI guidance and encourage individuals on the timing of additional booster doses if recommended.”

Participating community pharmacies across the Island are offering COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 12 and over and influenza vaccine to individuals aged 5 and over. Consult your local pharmacist for appointment availability. Health PEI vaccination clinics offer appointments for COVID-19 and influenza vaccine for individuals aged 6 months and over. Appointments can be booked at a HPEI vaccination clinic by calling toll-free 1-844-975-3303 or booking online at Skip the Waiting Room.

For information on PEI’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit: COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Media contact:

Morgan Martin

Senior Communications Officer

Health and Wellness