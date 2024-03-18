Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,419 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,645 in the last 365 days.

Recent developments in ionophore-based potentiometric electrochemical sensors for oceanic carbonate detection

Recent developments in ionophore-based potentiometric electrochemical sensors for oceanic carbonate detection

Published 18 March 2024 Science Leave a Comment

The increasing level of atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) driven by human activities contributes to the global concern of climate change. A consequence of these circumstances is ocean acidification, which reduces seawater pH. The increasing absorption of atmospheric CO2 into the ocean decreases the concentration of carbonate ions and causes the sea to become more acidic, severely harming marine species. This harm to marine life has created the need for in situ carbonate sensing and monitoring to understand how marine ecosystems respond to pH reduction. Over the past few decades, many sensors with different compositions and structures have been developed to detect carbonate in seawater and other aquatic environments to simulate oceanic conditions. This review summarizes the recent developments in carbonate ionophores, a key component in carbonate electrochemical sensors, and compares the reported performance of these sensors through various parameters (e.g., sensitivity, response time, lifetime, testing media, and measuring range). Current challenges within the development of carbonate ionophores and sensors and possibilities for future research are also discussed.

Toala S. N., Sun Z., Yue Y., Gonski S. F. & Cai W.-J., in press. Recent developments in ionophore-based potentiometric electrochemical sensors for oceanic carbonate detection. Sensors and Diagnostics. Article.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Recent developments in ionophore-based potentiometric electrochemical sensors for oceanic carbonate detection

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more