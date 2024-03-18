Revolutionizing Customer Engagement: Combatting Spam, Elevating Automotive Dealership Outreach

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where communication channels are inundated with an overwhelming number of unsolicited messages, the automotive industry faces a unique challenge. Recent statistics have found that nearly 26% of all phone calls in the U.S. are classified as spam, creating a massive obstacle for the once straightforward process of outbound calling. For automotive dealerships, this presents a critical obstacle in reaching potential customers, as genuine outreach efforts are often bundled into the growing spam pool.



To address this growing issue, CallRevu introduces the latest in their transformative solution with their new LineAssurance capability, powered by best-in-class technology from Dealer Identity. This latest addition allows dealers to not only monitor and identify which and how many of their call lines are being marked as spam but also remediating it through a verified solution to prevent blocking and negative labeling, ensuring that every call made is a step towards building trust, fostering meaningful connections with the consumer, and preserving reputation.

Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu emphasizes the significant enhancement of their services with the latest update. “Our focus extends beyond merely filtering out spam, it's about amplifying the voice of the dealership, ensuring that when you reach out, your customers are truly listening, and redefining how you engage with your customers. We want to help you ensure every interaction is impactful, and ultimately more effective.”

The impact of spam on outbound calling campaigns can’t be ignored – it's not just about the annoyance factor; it's about the significant loss of potential business opportunities and the erosion of customer trust. Automotive dealerships have been grappling with the dual challenge of maintaining the efficacy of their outreach efforts while safeguarding their reputation from being tainted by the association with spam calls.



CallRevu’s LineAssurance, is not just a tool; it's a strategic partner in your journey towards redefining customer engagement and brand reputation management.

CallRevu's mission is to drive success for our partners by elevating intelligence at every touch point, transforming every interaction into comprehensive analytics and actionable insights. Our innovative, real-time AI-powered interaction monitoring, analytical assessment, and strategic optimization are tailored to empower our partners to make informed decisions, accelerating revenue growth and cultivating customer loyalty.

