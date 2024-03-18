Submit Release
Wolseley Canada Announces Jeffrey Gallanty as VP, Supply Chain

BURLINGTON, Ontario, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolseley Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Gallanty, as VP Supply Chain, effective March 18, 2024.

Jeffrey joins us from Ferguson where he managed the distribution and logistics network in the Northeastern US region for the past five years. Jeffrey managed the flow of $8 billion in inventory and has an impressive track record of driving improvement and process efficiencies throughout supply chain operations.

“I am personally looking forward to the perspective and approach Jeffrey will bring to Wolseley,” says Sébastien Laforge, President, Wolseley Canada. “His focus on customers and strengthening our supply chain are critical to executing on our overall strategy.”

Jeffrey brings over 25 years of experience in supply chain logistics. He’s held supply chain roles in the plumbing industry and various retail organizations such as Brooks Brothers, Bloomingdales, and Restoration Hardware.

In his new role, Jeffrey will oversee all aspects of Supply Chain at Wolseley, including DC Operations, logistics and customer solutions, real estate and facilities.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Wolseley team,” says Gallanty. “Wolseley is already an industry leader, and I’m looking forward to leading and supporting the supply chain function to position the company for growth well into the future.”

About Wolseley Canada:

Wolseley Canada is a market leader in the wholesale distribution of plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, waterworks, fire protection, pipes, valves and fittings and industrial products. With its head office in Burlington, Ontario, the company has approximately 2,500 employees and more than 220 locations coast to coast. Wolseley's team of sales and service specialists, an industry-leading e-business platform, Wolseley Express, and relationships with the best vendors and brands in the business, make Wolseley the professional's choice across the country.

Wolseley Canada's parent company, Ferguson plc is the world's largest trade distributor of plumbing and heating products and a leading supplier of building materials. Ferguson plc is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: FERG) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FERG).

For more information, please contact: 

Katrina Spotts   
Director, Communications  
katrina.spotts@wolseleyinc.ca
 Sherri Leclair  
Senior Communications Specialist
sherri.leclair@wolseleyinc.ca

