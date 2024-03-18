Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market worth $648 million by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market is projected to grow from USD 494 million in 2023 to USD 648 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) is a bio-based plasticizer and stabilizer that originates from soybean oil. Its production involves a chemical reaction between soybean oil and an epoxidizing agent, resulting in a product with improved plasticity and stability. ESBO is commonly utilized in the plastics industry as a safe and eco-friendly substitute for conventional plasticizers and stabilizers. It plays a crucial role in enhancing the flexibility, durability, and heat stability of various plastic and polymer products, particularly in applications such as PVC (polyvinyl chloride), rubber, and other polymer materials. Its adoption is often driven by its environmentally sustainable attributes in comparison to certain synthetic alternatives.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=27777113

Browse in-depth TOC on " Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market”

509 - Market Data Tables

49 - Figures

347 - Pages

List of Key Players in Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market:

CHS Inc. (US) Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan) Adeka Corporation (Japan) Cargill (US) Valtris (US) Galata Chemicals LLC (US) Hairma Chemicals (GZ) Ltd. (China) Shandong Longkou Longda Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (China) Guangzhou Xinjinlong Chemical Additives Co. Ltd. (China) Inbra Indústrias Químicas, Ltda. (Brazil)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Epoxidized Soybean Oil Market:

Drivers: Rising demand for eco-friendly plasticizers. Restraint: Fluctuating raw material prices Opportunity: Growing prominence of phthalate-free stabilizers – an opportunity for ESBO producers in PVC applications to maximize their market share Challenge: Competition from other bio-based plasticizers

Key Findings of the Study:

The soybean oil raw material segment is estimated to lead the epoxidized soybean oil market during the forecast period. Plasticizer is the major application segment in the global epoxidized soybean oil market. Food and beverage is projected to lead the epoxidized soybean oil market. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the epoxidized soybean oil market during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=27777113

Based on raw material, the soybean oil segment is projected to register the highest market share during the forecast period. Soybean oil, obtained from soybeans, is the key starting material for the production of Epoxidized Soybean Oil (ESBO). Through a chemical process called epoxidation, soybean oil reacts with an epoxidizing agent, leading to the formation of ESBO. This modified version of soybean oil exhibits improved plasticity and stability. ESBO is extensively used as a bio-based plasticizer and stabilizer in diverse applications within the plastics industry.

Based on application, the UV cure applications are projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. UV cure technology relies on ultraviolet light to induce a rapid photochemical reaction, swiftly curing materials and producing durable, high-performance products. Widely adopted across industries, UV cure finds applications in printing for quick and high-quality prints, as well as in coatings and adhesives for woodworking, automotive, and electronics, ensuring robust and scratch-resistant finishes. The technology is prevalent in electronics manufacturing for component protection and in the medical industry for antimicrobial properties. Epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) serves as a crucial raw material in UV cure technology, acting as a reactive diluent or plasticizer in formulations for coatings, inks, and adhesives. ESBO enhances viscosity, flexibility, and stability while offering an environmentally friendly alternative derived from soybean oil. Its use aligns with the trend towards sustainable resources, promoting eco-friendly practices in manufacturing, despite potential cost considerations. The use of ESBO marks a significant step in achieving both environmental sustainability and high-performance formulations in UV cure technology.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=27777113

Based on end-use industry, the personal & healthcare sector is projected to register second second-highest CAGR during the forecast period. Epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) is a crucial component in the personal and healthcare industry, valued for its versatility and safety. Widely used as a plasticizer and stabilizer, ESBO finds applications in medical devices, pharmaceutical packaging, and personal care products. As a bio-based alternative, ESBO offers advantages such as low toxicity, biodegradability, and impressive heat stability. In the medical sector, ESBO is preferred for making flexible PVC medical tubing, blood bags, and IV bags, meeting stringent regulatory standards. Additionally, ESBO is utilized in personal care items like cosmetics, lotions, and creams, leveraging its non-toxic properties and ability to enhance polymer flexibility safely. Its role aligns with the industry's shift towards sustainable and bio-based materials, addressing environmental concerns associated with traditional plasticizers. ESBO's significance in the personal and healthcare sector highlights its contribution to creating secure, high-quality, and environmentally friendly materials for various applications.

Based on region, North America is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period.

North America leads the global epoxidized soybean oil (ESBO) market, driven by increasing demand for non-phthalate plasticizers in PVC compound production and the expansion of end-use industries. Regulatory factors play a pivotal role in shaping the ESBO market in North America, with the United States permitting the direct addition of epoxidized soybean oil to human food, subject to specific conditions. Stringent government regulations favoring non-toxic, biodegradable, and renewable chemical sources further boost ESBO demand in North America. The region's growth is also supported by a favorable landscape with accessible raw material suppliers, enabling ESBO producers to secure cost-effective raw materials. This trend is driving the widespread adoption of ESBO in various industries, contributing to the overall demand for this versatile product in the region.

Major players operating in the epoxidized soybean oil market include CHS Inc. (US), Galata Chemicals LLC (US), Cargill (US), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), and Adeka Corporation (Japan) and others. These companies have reliable manufacturing facilities as well as strong distribution networks across key regions, such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. They have an established portfolio of a robust market presence, reputable offerings, and strong business strategies. Furthermore, these companies have a significant market share, products with wider applications, a broader geographical presence, and a larger product footprint.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com