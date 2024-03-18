ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|11-Mar-24
|24,590
|€891.78
|21,928,890
|12-Mar-24
|11,235
|€882.84
|9,918,734
|13-Mar-24
|12,683
|€888.54
|11,269,395
|14-Mar-24
|9,709
|€883.45
|8,577,413
|15-Mar-24
|12,809
|€875.35
|11,212,304
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
