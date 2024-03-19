ConstructReach Hosts "I built this!" Work-based Learning Initiative, Connects Denver Students with Construction Industry
At "I built this!", students participate in work-based learning through a variety of activities led by general contractors and construction professionals.
Partnership with Procore aims to inspire and educate the next generation
By bridging the gap between education and construction, we can generate interest among young, diverse students who may not even realize the vast opportunities that exist within the industry.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will host an “I built this!” event in partnership with Procore Technologies on April 9th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stockyards Event Center. With construction underway next door, local high school students are invited to observe and learn more about the construction industry. Students will be able to participate in work-based learning through a variety of activities led by general contractors and construction professionals. Students will also be able to connect with industry experts to discuss internships, career opportunities, and scholarships available in the construction sector.
— Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach.
Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach conceptualized the “I built this!” initiative to address the construction workforce shortage by fostering collaboration between the education and construction sectors, thereby introducing the next generation with valuable exposure to opportunities within the industry. Through the innovative initiative, ConstructReach hopes to establish a lasting bridge of communication between educators and construction professionals, ensuring students interested in the industry have direct access to resources and career opportunities. In the past five years, ConstructReach has partnered with over 100 industry and education partners to host “I built this!”, introducing more than 2,000 high school students to career pathways. Nearly 100 internship and scholarship opportunities have been presented to students through the “I built this!” initiative.
“By bridging the gap between education and construction, we can generate interest among young, diverse students who may not even realize the vast opportunities that exist within the industry,” said Paul Robinson, CEO and Founder of ConstructReach. “Much more than an event, ‘I built this!’ creates a space where everything and everyone students engage with is a potential career pathway. The impact has been incredible to witness.”
Students from several Denver area school districts, including Aurora and Cherry Creek, are expected to attend the event, many of whom are involved in their school’s Career Technical Education (CTE) programs. Industry partners confirmed for “I built this!” Denver include Procore, International Code Council, Target, Turner Construction, Whiting-Turner, Inside Edge, and Ryan Companies.
“We are proud to partner with an organization like ConstructReach, whose ‘I built this!’ events connect an enthusiastic, diverse, and younger generation with industry leaders who can transform their excitement into tangible opportunities,” said Irish Horsey, Director of Industry Advancement of Procore.
For more information on attending the event or to schedule an interview with Paul Robinson, please contact Emma Sammuli at emma.sammuli@1905newmedia.com.
About ConstructReach
Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy. The organization seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach Community to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Now in its sixth year, ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. For more, please visit constructreach.com.
