Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer Maria Bothwell Awarded the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®
I am particularly impressed by Maria's dedication to volunteer service in critical areas along with her extensive organizational leadership roles, serving clients around the world.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® to Maria A. Bothwell of Washington, DC, in the United States.
— David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Maria is the chief executive officer and chair of the board of directors for Toffler Associates, a strategic advisory firm founded by futurists Alvin and Heidi Toffler. Prior to her work with Toffler Associates, she served as managing director and president new ventures for North Highland, a global consulting firm. Her work experience spans more than three decades with firms like E&Y, Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, Litton Industries and Allconnect, a digital services company. She is Chair of the Advisory Board for Virginia Tech’s Engineering Education and has previously served on the Advisory Board for Virginia Tech’s Industrial and Systems Engineering Department. She actively volunteers to serve the homeless and hungry and previously served as an advisory board member to the United Way of the National Capital Area, Executive Board for Boy Scouts of America National Capital Region, and a leadership board member for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Maria earned her MBA from the Virginia Tech – Pamplin College of Business and her BS in industrial engineering and operations research from Virginia Tech. She has executive education credentials from Harvard Business School and is a member of WomenExecs on Boards, through which she joined fellow members in a guided study cohort for the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® course.
"I’ve really enjoyed Maria’s contributions to our guided study cohort discussions," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "And I am particularly impressed by her dedication to volunteer service in critical areas along with her extensive organizational leadership roles, serving clients around the world."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“The instructors in the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® course were knowledgeable and shared relatable stories. Along with the interesting case studies presented, this made the content easy to digest and understand,” said Ms. Bothwell.
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and C-suites on six continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig, QRD®
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance®