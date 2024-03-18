Arhaus Presents Outdoor 2024 Collection

Emphasizing that every memory reflects a moment, ‘Echoes’ is an inspiring destination for unforgettable and unmatched outdoor experiences





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, March 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, reveals its Outdoor 2024 Collection, ‘Echoes.’ Showcasing new silhouettes in striking all-weather materials and durable performance fabrics, ‘Echoes’ encourages the creation of new memories in everlasting style, while reflecting upon the unforgettable moments that make outdoor living cherishable. The complete Outdoor 2024 Collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 90 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

“Our Outdoor Collection has been designed with impeccable style, incredible durability, and unmatched comfort,” said John Reed. “Our assortment offers everything you need to create an unforgettable outdoor space for your home with pieces crafted by our artisan partners from some of the most beautiful materials in the world. We hope this Outdoor Collection inspires your most relaxing days ahead.”

Fusing stylish living with resilient relaxation, ‘Echoes’ presents an array of outdoor introductions with alluring silhouettes, distinctive detailing, and eco-friendly InsideOut Performance Fabric® upholstery for unmatched inspiration. The soft curves and natural teak reeding of the new Beaumont Outdoor Seating Collection allow for a relaxing retreat with a modern-meets-graceful look, while the Fowler Collection ’s more traditional frame and all-weather wicker elicit a charm that’s fit for any outdoor space. Statement design continues to shine across the remarkably chic Ibiza Outdoor Lounge Chair that boasts a dramatic profile through handwoven performance weave rope, as well as the show-stopping Hut Outdoor Daybed which is crafted by Arhaus’ artisans in Italy from New Zealand-sourced high-performance Accoya® wood for an elevated, shaded oasis that captures every passing breeze.

Arhaus also brings bold prints and handwoven designs to life within this season’s new outdoor seating offerings, including the DALA collection created by the incredible artisans at DEDON, the pioneering outdoor furniture and fiber production company. With a lattice-like pattern of resilient handwoven fibers over powder-coated aluminum frames, the DALA Collection by DEDON makes its debut at Arhaus in an exclusive colorway across a swivel chair, end table, and daybed.

Arhaus further spotlights the quality of its luxurious materials through new outdoor dining and tabletop products. Artfully crafted to parallel the organic beauty of marble with durability to weather the elements, the hand painted Primrose and Edgewater Outdoor Dining Tables are fabricated from glass fiber-reinforced concrete and ready to withstand the test of time. Mixed materials and the imaginative artistry of Arhaus’ artisan partners in Mexico merge in the new Morelia Dining Table , Vano Ping Pong Table and Vano Outdoor Coffee Table to celebrate the allure of natural teak’s inherent imperfections. The organic beauty of teak also finds its way into the new Regina Coffee Table , which promises to enhance the visual interest of any outdoor space.

Boasting beautiful shapes, lines, and form, Arhaus’ globally curated outdoor lounge and dining chairs introduced within ‘Echoes’ are a call to comfort in the sun and shade. The brand expands its Jagger Seating Collection this season, offering the highly favored silhouette in a new Jagger Outdoor Dining Side Chair with teak hardwood, and introduces its first ever sunroom collection with timeless additions perfect for any enclosed patio or three-season room, featuring the Valencia Sunroom Lounge Chair , exhibiting a sculptural design crafted from solid rattan, along with the Ilia , Nantucket , Zoya and Van collections.

Additional Arhaus outdoor introductions and expanded collections include:

