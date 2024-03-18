Low Code Technology in Insurance Market Expand with a CAGR of 18.16% from 2024- to 2031

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Low Code Technology in Insurance Market is expected to expand with a CAGR of 18.16% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.” — InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Low Code Technology in Insurance Market – (By Component (Platform and Services), By Application Type (Web-based, Mobile-based, and Desktop and Server-based), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

Low-code technology in insurance is a coding environment that lets developers of different skill levels create apps using model-driven logic, a dynamic graphical user interface, and configuration. It lessens reliance on traditional methods of computer programming that rely on hand-coding. By utilizing low-code computing, insurance businesses can simplify the development and release of digital solutions such as chatbots, self-service portals, and mobile applications. Apps can be built by non-technical people, such as business analysts and citizen developers, on platforms that do not require extensive coding knowledge.

The insurance business needs more skilled professionals, but low-code solutions can help by streamlining development processes and reducing reliance on IT departments. Insurance companies may quickly prototype and test new products, services, and business models using low-code platforms. Using low-code technologies, insurance companies may create customer-focused products such as self-service portals, mobile apps, and chatbots. At every stage of the client lifecycle, this helps provide tailored services, improve communication, and increase levels of engagement. However, security is a big worry with low-code platforms, even while they make application development faster and more flexible. Security protocol and vulnerability management oversights are more likely to occur when non-technical users are involved and development cycles are rapid.



List of Prominent Players in the Low Code Technology in Insurance Market:

• Whatfix

• WalkMe

• Stonly

• Oracle

• AppLearn

• SAP

• Userlane

• Pendo

• Knowmore

• Appcues

• Other Market Players

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The growing demand for low-code technology in the insurance market is fueled by the increasing use of the solution to facilitate high-usage, functional software that can satisfy enterprises' data needs and unique processes. The low-code technology market is further impacted by software developers making specialized systems for companies' demands due to the dispersed gadgets that companies need for their employees. The increasing digital transformation in the telecom and IT industries is a key driver propelling the low-code development platform market forward.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is insufficient technological knowledge, a shortage of competent individuals, and a lack of norms and protocol because of lockdowns and isolation in emerging countries, which is predicted to slow the growth of the low code technology in the insurance market. The low-code development platform business could be hindered by variables such as the necessity to replace legacy software and reliance on vendor-supplied modifications. One anticipated obstacle for the low-code technology sector is determining the optimal time and method for process automation.

Regional Trends:

The North American low-code technology in the insurance market is anticipated to record a large market share in terms of revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future because more and more insurance companies in North America are using low-code technology to modernize their operations, increase productivity, and elevate the customer experience. Besides, Asia Pacific had a considerable revenue share in the market due to more widespread use as insurance companies updated their systems to serve their customers better. Market growth is fueled by regulatory measures that encourage digital innovation and increasing investments in technological infrastructure.



Recent Developments:

• In October 2023, AppLearn announced the successful completion of its SOC2 Type 1 attestation. Achieving this goal shows how serious the organization is about protecting its customers' privacy, data, and security.

• In Nov 2023, Sagitec formed a partnership with Whatfix, the top-rated Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) for businesses that relies on data. Together, they are developing a distinctive digital adoption solution that will be combined with pension, labor, employment, and other industry solutions. This collaboration enables customers to obtain Whatfix's cutting-edge Digital Adoption Platform directly from Sagitec, simplifying the process of deploying Whatfix to enhance user experience and expedite the adoption of Sagitec's software solutions.

•

Segmentation of Low Code Technology in Insurance Market-

By Component-

• Platform

• Services

By Application Type-

• Web-based

• Mobile-based

• Desktop

• Server-based

By Organization Size-

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of the Middle East and Africa

