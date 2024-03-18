A Comprehensive Look at the Hydrogen Aircraft Market expected to Reach $144.53 Billion by 2040

Hydrogen Aircraft Industry

A hydrogen aircraft is an airplane that makes use of hydrogen (liquid or gas) as a power source.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen aircraft market is estimated to be valued at $23.71 billion in 2030, and is estimated to reach $144.53 billion by 2040, witnessing a CAGR of 20.5% from 2030 to 2040. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐡𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, 𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲, the less than 100 segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2030, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, the 101 to 200 segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 23.1% from 2030 to 2040.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the passenger aircraft segment held the largest share in 2030, contributing to around 89% of the total share of the global hydrogen aircraft market, and is projected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the cargo aircraft segment is estimated to witness the largest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟑.𝟓% from 2030 to 2040.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2030, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2040. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟐.𝟒% during the forecast period.

The factors such high suitability of hydrogen as the aviation fuel and reduced greenhouse gas emissions are expected to drive growth of the global hydrogen aircraft market during the forecast period. However, high costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen is anticipated to obstruct the market growth during the forecast timeline. Furthermore, developing green hydrogen ecosystem, proactive government initiatives toward hydrogen powered aircraft, and growth in infrastructural development for hydrogen across the globe offer future growth opportunities for the market.

The companies profiled in the global hydrogen aircraft market report are 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐃𝐞𝐥𝐟𝐭, 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐛𝐮𝐬 𝐒.𝐀.𝐒., 𝐀𝐥𝐚𝐤𝐚’𝐢 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐇𝐄𝐒 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐏𝐢𝐩𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐥 𝐝.𝐨.𝐨, 𝐏𝐉𝐒𝐂 𝐓𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐯, 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐨𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲, 𝐔𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐫𝐥, 𝐀𝐩𝐮𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐁𝐀𝐄 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬, 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐫), 𝐁𝐲𝐞 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐃𝐞𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞, 𝐋𝐋𝐂, 𝐃𝐢𝐠𝐢𝐒𝐤𝐲 𝐬.𝐫.𝐥., 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐄𝐇𝐚𝐧𝐠, 𝐄-𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐒 (𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐚), 𝐄𝐌𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐄𝐑 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐄𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭, 𝐅𝐥𝐲𝐤𝐚, 𝐆𝐊𝐍 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 (𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐋𝐂), 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐇𝐲𝐏𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐈𝐬𝐫𝐚𝐞𝐥 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐉𝐨𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐊𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐦 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦, 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐤𝐡𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐥𝐮𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐬-𝐑𝐨𝐲𝐜𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐒𝐚𝐚𝐛 𝐀𝐁, 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐧, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐡𝐚𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐥 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

▶️By passenger capacity, the 101 to 200 segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

▶️By range, the short haul (<1,000 Km) segment dominated the global hydrogen aircraft market in 2030, in terms of revenue

▶️By application, the cargo aircraft segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the highest CAGR.

▶️By power source, the hybrid electric aircraft segment dominated the global hydrogen aircraft market in 2030, in terms of revenue

