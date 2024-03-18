Dr. Freddie Ulan Discovers Link Between Fatty Liver Disease and Long COVID
This research marks a pivotal milestone in understanding the complex interplay between metabolic health and post-pandemic health complications.
Individuals with either pre-existing metabolic conditions, such as fatty liver disease, or liver damage caused by the COVID infection, may be at heightened risk of experiencing prolonged symptoms”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Freddie Ulan, the founder of Nutrition Response Testing®, has discovered a significant connection between fatty liver disease and Long COVID. This research marks a pivotal milestone in understanding the complex interplay between metabolic health and post-pandemic health complications.
— Dr. Freddie Ulan
“The causes of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease are the common denominators of a hidden underlying pandemic, which creates susceptibility to the so-called contagious diseases and the chain reaction of type-two Diabetes and cardiovascular disease that follows in its wake,” says Dr. Ulan.
Although the exact mechanism behind the liver damage is not yet fully understood, it is believed to be a result of the immune system's response to the COVID-19 infection. There is evidence that inflammation and oxidative stress, triggered by the COVID-19 virus, can lead to liver cell damage and impaired liver function."
"Through meticulous research and comprehensive analysis of patient data, I have identified a compelling link between fatty liver disease and the lingering effects Long COVID," stated Dr. Ulan. "These findings suggest that individuals with either a pre-existing metabolic conditions, such as fatty liver disease, or liver damage caused by the COVID infection, may be at heightened risk of experiencing prolonged symptoms.”
Dr. Ulan's research team identified several mechanisms by which fatty liver disease may contribute to the persistence of symptoms associated with Long COVID, including systemic inflammation, impaired immune response, and an inability for the liver to drain and detox during recovery.
“By recognizing the role of metabolic factors in Long COVID, we can better tailor protocols and support mechanisms to improve outcomes for affected individuals," says Dr. Ulan,
Moreover, Dr. Ulan's research underscores the urgent need for heightened awareness and proactive management of metabolic health conditions, particularly post-pandemic. As Long Covid continues to pose challenges for patients and healthcare practitioners, understanding the underlying factors driving its persistence is crucial for effective management and mitigation of long-term consequences.
Dr. Ulan's research, new protocols, and related nutrition therapies will be released at the 2024 UNS Spring Symposium: The Fatty Liver Summit to be held April 12 – 14 at the Hilton Carillon Hotel, St. Petersburg, Florida. Call (866) 418-4801 to register.
About Dr. Freddie Ulan: Dr. Freddie Ulan is the founder of Nutrition Response Testing, a safe, non-invasive method of determining the root cause of health issues.
About UNS: Ulan Nutritional Systems is the official training center for Nutrition Response Testing. Nutrition Response Testing is the culmination of decades of work by Freddie Ulan, DC, CCN. Designed originally for chiropractors, it works equally well in conjunction with any valid healing methodology and is in use by thousands of holistically oriented practitioners across the U.S.
