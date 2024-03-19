Breakfast Cereal Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The breakfast cereal market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $83.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Breakfast Cereal Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the breakfast cereal market size is predicted to reach $83.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%.

The growth in the breakfast cereal market is due to many countries across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest breakfast cereal market share. Major players in the breakfast cereal market include Nestlé S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Abbott Nutrition, The Kraft Heinz Company, Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills Inc., Kellanova, The Campbell Soup Company.

Breakfast Cereal Market Segments

•By Type: Oats Breakfast Cereal, Grains Breakfast Cereal, Other Breakfast Cereal

•By Product: Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Hot Cereals

•By Packaging: Boxes, Pouches, Other Packaging

•By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

•By Geography: The global breakfast cereal market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Breakfast cereal is a food that is made from processed cereal grains such as maize, oats, wheat, and others consumed for breakfast or snacks.

