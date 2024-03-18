Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Challenges by 2030

The industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market report published by Allied Market Research, the study presents an impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market forecast was valued at $9.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The report helps clients in comprehending their first-hand knowledge of the global market while providing a full-fledged understanding of the regional-level analysis of each segment. At the same time, the study contains in-depth information of the frontrunners that are active in the industry along with their financial agenda, segmental profits, company trends, services/products offerings, and major adopted stratagems.

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report keeps a perfect tab on the market share of several companies, recent market trends, revenue forecast, and new product launches across the market. The report includes company profiles that delineate the revenue share of the top competitors in the market. Simultaneously, the report provides revenue forecasts for four regions and more than twenty major countries across Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. North America and Europe.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Key Players

ARKEMA GROUP, THE 3M COMPANY, WACKER CHEMICAL CORPORATION, EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION, H.B. FULLER, SIKA GROUP, ASHLAND GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC., THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

The Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market report is analyzed across Type, Application, End-Use Industry

Chemical Composition

✤Acrylic

✤Rubber

✤Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

✤Silicone

✤Polyurethane

✤Others

Technology

✤Water Based

✤Radiation cured

✤Solvent-based

✤Hot melt

Application

✤Tapes

✤Labels

✤Graphic

✤Others

End Use

✤Packaging

✤Automotive

✤Healthcare

✤Electronics

✤Building & Construction

✤Consumer Goods

✤Others