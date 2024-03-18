Analyzing the Global Sandwich Panels Market Trends and Growth Opportunities to 2031 | Manifesting a CAGR of 6.7%
Increase in urbanization and rise in industrialization result in rapid development of the economies are the upcoming trends in the Market.
The non-residential is the leading end-user of Global Sandwich Panels Market. ”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sandwich panels refer to a system that protects the building from external influences and provides a very convenient and economical solution for powerful stands. They are a modern, lightweight and durable building element. Sandwich panels are used to cover the walls and floors, roofs and exterior walls of buildings and create insulated internal walls and cold storages.
— alliedmarketresearch
The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.
According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sandwich panels market garnered $20.21 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $39.16 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.
Driving Factors:
Rise in construction of residential & commercial buildings as well as warehouses is expected to offer remunerative lucrative opportunities for the sandwich panel market. In addition, surge in demand for green buildings and need for eliminating heat transfer from external environment through conduction, which, in turn, reduces the energy expenditure on cooling of building structure.
In addition, rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry creates demands for warehouses and distribution centers, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the sandwich panels market growth. For instance, in March 2021, Amazon is building its new 1,30,000 square foot distribution center in Hollister, California. Such factors are expected to boost the demand of the sandwich panels market.
Segments Based On:
The research provides detailed segmentation of the global sandwich panels market based on product type, end user, application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.
Based on end user, the non-residential segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.
Based on product type, the polystyrene panels segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global sandwich panels market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period.
Leading Players:
Leading market players of the global sandwich panels market analyzed in the research include 3A Composites, Arcelor Mittal Construction, Arconic, Arpanel, Dana Group, Extreme Panel Technologies, INC., Fischer Profil GmbH, INGREEN SYSTEMS, ISOMEC SRL, Italpannelli, Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd., Kingspan Group, Marcegaglia, Metecno group, Nucor Corporation (Nucor Building Systems), Premier Building System, INC., and Rautarukki Corporation.
