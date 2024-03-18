Clickstream Analytics Market Report 2026: Understanding User Behavior in the Digital Era

Clickstream Analytics Market

Rise in e-commerce and acceptance of mobile technology fuel the growth of the global clickstream analytics market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global clickstream analytics industry accounted for $868.8 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $2.56 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in e-commerce and adoption of mobile technology drive the growth of the global clickstream analytics market. However, data privacy and cyber security hampers the market growth. On the contrary, emerging trend of predictive marketing is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

In today’s era omni-channel retail customers generate digital trails when they are engaged in e-commerce interactions. These digital footprints also known as data-logs include data that have information of checkouts, views, add-to-carts, likes, and even bounce rate at every point in the shopping expedition. Clickstream analytics allow online marketers or retailers a better understanding of its customers’ interactions with its applications. Further, the analyzed data can be used to brand and gain untouched business insights, which will help them to optimize their businesses. Mostly, these insights are widely used to find, target, or retain their ideal customers in a better way.

Advent of digitalization and industry 4.0 has garnered data silos with amorphous datasets. Rise in need to analyze real-time data especially ecommerce data has grown significantly. With analytics technologies, industries are focusing on gaining high consumer base, clickstream analytics help these industries by performing traffic analytics and e-commerce analytics. In addition, rise in need to convert information into digital form to gain insights that support strategic decision-making in an organization is further expected to drive the of the clickstream analytics market growth.

Based on component, the software segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the global clickstream analytics market. This is attributed to the rise in demand for software analytical tools among end users due to its cost-efficient benefits. However, the services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in demand for all-in one suite analytics service.

Based on deployment, the cloud segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in cloud migration activities, and increase in number of cloud service providers. However, the on-premise segment dominated the global clickstream analytics market in 2018, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. The on-premise solutions are secure due to restricted storage accessibility, which drives the growth of the segment.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for around one-third of the market. The compatible infrastructure of the region, and rise in need to stay ahead in the global market propels the growth of the region. On the other hand, the region across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to factors such as increase in digitalization, advent of big data, emergence of technologies, and proliferation of cloud technology.

The global clickstream analytics market in 2026 has witnessed significant growth as Internet has bolstered its way among devices and high penetration of connected devices among individuals. As Internet has revolutionized computers and communications devices, connected devices such as smartphones have taken center stage for the generation of high data. This in turn is expected to garner high demand for clickstream analytics among e-commerce businesses.

Some of the key market players profiled in the clickstream analytics market analysis include Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc., Talend, and Verto Analytics Inc. Major players operating in this market have witnessed high growth in demand for clickstream analytics, especially due to increase in adoption of Internet and related services among individuals across the globe. This study includes market analysis, trends, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This study includes the clickstream analytics market trends, opportunity, analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the clickstream analytics industry.

• The clickstream analytics market share is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers in the clickstream analytics market.

