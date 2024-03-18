Exploring Sustainable Trends with Cork Flooring Market Analysis and Future Projections will Reach $110.8 Mn by 2031

Rise in construction of commercial buildings & residential buildings are the upcoming trends of Cork Flooring Market in the world.

Europe is the largest regional market for Cork Flooring. ” — alliedmarketresearch

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork flooring is an eco-friendly flooring material made mainly from cork bark. It is a renewable, sustainable and natural material is harvested from the tree, ground into a fine powder and compressed. It can be installed on a variety of substrates, including wood, cement board, and tile and it is easy to install as long as the subfloor is flat and dry.

The cork flooring market size was valued at $60.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $110.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Driving Factors:

Growth of the population, combined with the construction of new business centers, such as offices, factories, warehouses, sports complexes, hospitality, and healthcare, has prompted the deployment of compact and efficient decor systems. The restoration business continues to benefit from a strong housing market, which includes a rise in home building, sales, and equity.

Moreover, a rise in expenditure by governments and private construction companies on remodeling and repairing of houses is anticipated to drive the cork Flooring market growth. Furthermore, the increased focus on sustainable development is driving the demand for cork flooring solutions that are relatively eco-friendly. This has encouraged key players to innovate and develop eco-friendly cork floorings, thereby providing lucrative growth opportunities.

The rise in construction activities across various regions such as Europe & Asia-Pacific and an increase in demand for highly appealing flooring solutions for buildings are expected to fuel the global cork flooring market growth. However global trade wars are restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization and industrialization of emerging countries are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Segments Based On:

By Installation method

Floating

Glue-down

By Construction type

New construction

Replacement

By End-user industry

Residential

Commercial

Leading Market Players -

Advance Cork International,

Amorim Cork Flooring,

APC Cork,

Beach Bros Ltd,

Capri Collections,

Consolidated Carpet Industries,

Coretec,

Corksribas,

Expanko Resilient Flooring,

Global Market Partners Inc,

Globus Cork,

Green Buildings LLC,

Jelinek Cork,

The Home Depot,

We Cork,

Woodcrete,

Zandur

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

The cork flooring market report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global cork flooring market trends and dynamics.

Depending on type, the sheet form segment dominated the cork flooring market, in terms of revenue in 2021 and tile form is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-user industries, the residential segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

By installation method, the floating segment has registered highest revenue in 2021.

Europe is projected to register highest growth rate in the coming years.

The key players within the global cork flooring market are profiled in this report, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand competitive cork flooring market outlook of the cork flooring industry.

The cork flooring market forecast analysis from 2022 to 2031 is included in the report.

In-depth global cork flooring market analysis is conducted by constructing estimations for the key segments between 2022 and 2031.

