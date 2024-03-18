Disposable Latex Gloves Market Report 2020: Key Players, Demand Patterns And Forecasts 2027
Disposable Latex Gloves Market in India to Reach $282.8 Million by 2027: AMRPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Disposable Latex Gloves market, as reported by Allied Market Research, reached $181.2 million in 2019 and is projected to hit $282.8 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a thorough examination of market dynamics, key strategies, performance insights, major segments, and competitive landscapes.
Latex, a natural material derived from flowering plants, is widely utilized in producing latex gloves for surgical and examination purposes. These gloves, commonly used in healthcare settings, offer biodegradability, high tactile sensitivity, and elasticity.
Driven by heightened hygiene standards in healthcare, the market for disposable latex gloves is poised for significant expansion. Factors such as the increase in infectious diseases and surgical procedures contribute to market growth. Additionally, the imperative to mitigate risks associated with disease transmission and blood-borne infections fuels demand for latex gloves in medical settings, encompassing dental, veterinary, emergency medical services (EMS), and cosmetic applications. The market is witnessing a noteworthy trend towards heightened consumer health awareness, environmental sustainability, and enhanced physician protection, paving the way for substantial growth opportunities.
The surge in demand for disposable latex gloves, particularly amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, underscores their vital role in safeguarding healthcare workers. However, concerns regarding health risks associated with powdered latex gloves present a challenge to market growth. Nevertheless, government initiatives like "Vocal for Local" aimed at promoting indigenous production of disposable latex gloves are anticipated to spur new avenues for market players.
The report offers a comprehensive segmentation of the India Disposable Latex Gloves market based on product, distribution channel, and application.
In terms of product segmentation, the sterile segment dominated in 2019, capturing nearly three-fourths of the market share, and is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Conversely, the non-sterile segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
Regarding distribution channels, the offline segment held the largest share in 2019, comprising over two-thirds of the total market share, and is poised to sustain its dominance. It is also expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Additionally, the report delves into the online segment.
In terms of application, the medical segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, representing nearly three-fifths of the market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance. It is also expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report further explores segments including surgical and others.
The report evaluates leading market players including Asma Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd., Amkay Products Pvt. Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Lars Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd., MRK Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Lenora Gloves Pvt. Ltd., Sara Healthcare, and RFB Latex Ltd., analyzing their strategies and market positions.
