Computer Storage Devices And Servers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 19, 2024

The Business Research Company’s “Computer Storage Devices And Servers Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the computer storage devices and servers market size is predicted to reach $138.08 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%.

The growth in the computer storage devices and servers market is due to data volume generated from personal devices and various business operations in many industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest computer storage devices and servers market share. Major players in the computer storage devices and servers market include Apple Inc., Google LLC, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sony Corp.

Computer Storage Devices And Servers Market Segments

• By Type: Computer Storage Devices, Computer Servers

• By Application: Mainframes, Desktop, Laptop Computers, Tablets, Smartphones

• By End-Use: Residential, Commercial

• By Geography: The global computer storage devices and servers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Computer storage devices are a hardware device that stores data and applications on electromagnetic, optical or silicon-based storage media. A computer server is a device or software that performs a service that addresses the needs of another computer, known as client.

