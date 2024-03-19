Global Hospitality Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Hospitality Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The hospitality market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4673.63 billion in 2023 to $4993.71 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s “Hospitality Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the hospitality market size is predicted to reach $6189.59 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.

The growth in the hospitality market is due to the hospitality market growth. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest hospitality market share. Major players in the hospitality market include Compass group Holdings plc, Starbucks Corporation, Sodexo SA, Marriott International Inc., Aramark corporation, McDonald's Corporation.

Hospitality Market Segments

• By Type: Non-Residential Accommodation Services, Food And Beverage Services

• By Ownership: Chained, Standalone

• By Geography: The global hospitality market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hospitality refers to the activity or business that provides services to customers in hotels, restaurants and bars. The hospitality industry includes any business where the primary source of income is the sale of food and drink or the provision of lodging. This industry includes a wide range of service-related fields such as hotels, restaurants, bars, event planning, theme parks, transportation, cruise lines, and other tourism-related fields.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Hospitality Market Characteristics

3. Hospitality Market Trends And Strategies

4. Hospitality Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Hospitality Market Size And Growth

……

27. Hospitality Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Hospitality Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

