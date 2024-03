Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Updates : Home Care is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market by Type (Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories, Urethral Suppositories), by Base (Fatty Bases, Water Miscible Base, Emulsifying Bases), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Nursing Home), by Prescription Type (OTC, Prescribed Suppositories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023โ€“2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical suppositories market valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

๐‘น๐’†๐’’๐’–๐’†๐’”๐’• ๐‘บ๐’‚๐’Ž๐’‘๐’๐’† ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐‘น๐’†๐’‘๐’๐’“๐’• ๐’๐’ ๐‘ท๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’„๐’†๐’–๐’•๐’Š๐’„๐’‚๐’ ๐‘บ๐’–๐’‘๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’๐’“๐’Š๐’†๐’” ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ญ๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12715

Pharmaceutical suppositories are formulated as solid or semi-solid medications intended for insertion into different bodily cavities, notably the rectum, vagina, or urethra. They are crafted to administer drugs, comprising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) mixed with a base material that solidifies around body temperature. Once inserted, the suppository dissolves, melts, or disperses, facilitating the release of medication for absorption through mucous membranes or local tissues.

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market is propelled by increasing technological innovations, a surge in chronic disease rates, and heightened adoption and awareness of suppositories. Nevertheless, market growth faces obstacles such as manufacturing intricacies and constraints in drug compatibility, as not all medications can be efficiently delivered via suppositories due to stability and solubility challenges. Conversely, advancements in suppository technology are anticipated to present lucrative prospects for the pharmaceutical suppositories market in the forecast period.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’•๐’‚๐’ ๐’”๐’–๐’‘๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’๐’“๐’š ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’†๐’“๐’”๐’‰๐’Š๐’‘ ๐’”๐’•๐’‚๐’•๐’–๐’” ๐’•๐’‰๐’“๐’๐’–๐’ˆ๐’‰๐’๐’–๐’• ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ .

In 2022, the rectal suppository segment dominated the global pharmaceutical suppositories market, comprising approximately three-quarters of the market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by its versatility, effectiveness, and wide-ranging applicability across various medical conditions. Ongoing research efforts and recommendations from healthcare providers further bolster its sustained growth trajectory. However, the vaginal suppositories segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of gynecological and women's health applications. Vaginal suppositories offer targeted drug delivery for conditions such as vaginal infections and hormone therapy, ensuring rapid and effective treatment while minimizing systemic side effects. Thus, the advantages provided by vaginal suppositories are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’†๐’Ž๐’–๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’‡๐’š๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’ƒ๐’‚๐’”๐’†๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ .

In 2022, the emulsifying bases segment held the largest portion of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue, comprising approximately two-fifths of the market share, and is projected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. This growth is credited to the versatility of emulsifying bases in formulating different types of suppositories. Emulsifying bases are adept at accommodating various drug compatibilities and release profiles, making them the preferred option for formulating pharmaceutical suppositories.

๐‘ป๐’‰๐’† ๐’‰๐’๐’”๐’‘๐’Š๐’•๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’‰๐’‚๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’„๐’Š๐’†๐’” ๐’”๐’†๐’ˆ๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐’•๐’ ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’Š๐’๐’•๐’‚๐’Š๐’ ๐’Š๐’•๐’” ๐’๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’‘๐’๐’”๐’Š๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’ ๐’–๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’†๐’„๐’‚๐’”๐’• ๐’‘๐’†๐’“๐’Š๐’๐’ .

In 2022, the hospital pharmacies segment claimed the largest portion of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue, comprising over half of the market share, and is anticipated to sustain its dominant position from 2023 to 2032. Hospitals frequently utilize suppositories for targeted drug delivery, ensuring precise dosing and minimizing systemic side effects. The increased demand for suppositories in hospital settings is propelled by a variety of medical conditions and treatment requirements.

On the other hand, the online sales segment for pharmaceutical suppositories is forecasted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to its convenience and accessibility. Online platforms offer consumers a convenient avenue to purchase healthcare products, including suppositories, without the necessity of visiting physical stores. The simplicity of ordering, wider product selection, and potential for competitive pricing render online sales an appealing option.

๐‘ญ๐’๐’“ ๐‘ท๐’“๐’๐’„๐’–๐’“๐’†๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘ฐ๐’๐’‡๐’๐’“๐’Ž๐’‚๐’•๐’Š๐’๐’-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12715

๐‘ฒ๐’†๐’š ๐’‡๐’Š๐’๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ๐’” ๐’๐’‡ ๐’•๐’‰๐’† ๐’”๐’•๐’–๐’ ๐’š

โ€ข On the basis of type, the rectal suppositories segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories market size in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the vaginal suppositories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of base, the emulsifying bases segment held largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories industry in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the online sales segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022.โ€ฏHowever, the home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

โ€ข On the basis of prescription type, the prescribed suppositories segment held the largest pharmaceutical suppositories industry share in 2022. However, the OTC segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

โ€ข On the basis of region, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

๐‘ณ๐’†๐’‚๐’ ๐’Š๐’๐’ˆ ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• ๐‘ท๐’๐’‚๐’š๐’†๐’“๐’”:

Bayer AG

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ข๐ž๐ฌ: -

๐‘บ๐’‚๐’“๐’„๐’๐’‘๐’†๐’๐’Š๐’‚ ๐‘ป๐’“๐’†๐’‚๐’•๐’Ž๐’†๐’๐’• ๐‘ด๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sarcopenia-treatment-market-A10526

๐‘ฎ๐’๐’๐’—๐’†๐’” ๐’Ž๐’‚๐’“๐’Œ๐’†๐’• https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gloves-market-A08867