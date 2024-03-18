Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market Updates : Home Care is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR During 2023-2032

Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market

On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online sales. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market by Type (Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories, Urethral Suppositories), by Base (Fatty Bases, Water Miscible Base, Emulsifying Bases), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Nursing Home), by Prescription Type (OTC, Prescribed Suppositories): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical suppositories market valued at $1.6 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

𝑹𝒆𝒒𝒖𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝑷𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍 𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑭𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 2032- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12715

Pharmaceutical suppositories are formulated as solid or semi-solid medications intended for insertion into different bodily cavities, notably the rectum, vagina, or urethra. They are crafted to administer drugs, comprising active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) mixed with a base material that solidifies around body temperature. Once inserted, the suppository dissolves, melts, or disperses, facilitating the release of medication for absorption through mucous membranes or local tissues.

The global pharmaceutical suppositories market is propelled by increasing technological innovations, a surge in chronic disease rates, and heightened adoption and awareness of suppositories. Nevertheless, market growth faces obstacles such as manufacturing intricacies and constraints in drug compatibility, as not all medications can be efficiently delivered via suppositories due to stability and solubility challenges. Conversely, advancements in suppository technology are anticipated to present lucrative prospects for the pharmaceutical suppositories market in the forecast period.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒔𝒖𝒑𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒉𝒊𝒑 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒖𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒐𝒖𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅.

In 2022, the rectal suppository segment dominated the global pharmaceutical suppositories market, comprising approximately three-quarters of the market share, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This growth is driven by its versatility, effectiveness, and wide-ranging applicability across various medical conditions. Ongoing research efforts and recommendations from healthcare providers further bolster its sustained growth trajectory. However, the vaginal suppositories segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of gynecological and women's health applications. Vaginal suppositories offer targeted drug delivery for conditions such as vaginal infections and hormone therapy, ensuring rapid and effective treatment while minimizing systemic side effects. Thus, the advantages provided by vaginal suppositories are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast period.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒎𝒖𝒍𝒔𝒊𝒇𝒚𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅.

In 2022, the emulsifying bases segment held the largest portion of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue, comprising approximately two-fifths of the market share, and is projected to achieve the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during the forecast period. This growth is credited to the versatility of emulsifying bases in formulating different types of suppositories. Emulsifying bases are adept at accommodating various drug compatibilities and release profiles, making them the preferred option for formulating pharmaceutical suppositories.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒉𝒐𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒕𝒂𝒍 𝒑𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒔𝒆𝒈𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒕𝒐 𝒎𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒅 𝒑𝒐𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒅𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒐𝒅.

In 2022, the hospital pharmacies segment claimed the largest portion of the global pharmaceutical suppositories market revenue, comprising over half of the market share, and is anticipated to sustain its dominant position from 2023 to 2032. Hospitals frequently utilize suppositories for targeted drug delivery, ensuring precise dosing and minimizing systemic side effects. The increased demand for suppositories in hospital settings is propelled by a variety of medical conditions and treatment requirements.

On the other hand, the online sales segment for pharmaceutical suppositories is forecasted to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% during the forecast period, primarily due to its convenience and accessibility. Online platforms offer consumers a convenient avenue to purchase healthcare products, including suppositories, without the necessity of visiting physical stores. The simplicity of ordering, wider product selection, and potential for competitive pricing render online sales an appealing option.

𝑭𝒐𝒓 𝑷𝒓𝒐𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑰𝒏𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏-

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12715

𝑲𝒆𝒚 𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒅𝒚

• On the basis of type, the rectal suppositories segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories market size in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the vaginal suppositories segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of base, the emulsifying bases segment held largest market share in 2022 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

• On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the pharmaceutical suppositories industry in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the online sales segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of end user, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2022. However, the home care segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• On the basis of prescription type, the prescribed suppositories segment held the largest pharmaceutical suppositories industry share in 2022. However, the OTC segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

• On the basis of region, North America generated the largest revenue in 2022. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

𝑳𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑷𝒍𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔:

Bayer AG

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd

Viatris Inc.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬: -

𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒂 𝑻𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sarcopenia-treatment-market-A10526

𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gloves-market-A08867



