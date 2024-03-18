Fayetteville Women for Good Announces Brunch Interest Social for "Fayetteville Guys for Good" Initiative
EINPresswire.com/ -- Fayetteville Women for Good is excited to announce an upcoming brunch interest social aimed at gentlemen interested in joining the "Fayetteville Guys for Good" giving circle powered by Grapevine Platform. The event is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 21, 2024, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the Rooftop at 229 Hay Street, Fayetteville, NC.
The brunch interest social presents a unique opportunity for gentlemen in the community to learn more about the "Fayetteville Guys for Good" initiative and explore ways to make a positive impact together. Attendees will have the chance to connect with like-minded individuals, share ideas, and discuss potential projects aimed at benefiting the local community.
"We are thrilled to host this brunch interest social and extend a warm invitation to gentlemen interested in joining us for the 'Fayetteville Guys for Good' initiative," said Zenaida Cranford, President of Fayetteville Women for Good. "We believe that by coming together, we can create meaningful change and support initiatives that make a difference in our community."
The event is sponsored by Kress Open Space and The Mo You Know, two organizations committed to fostering community engagement and philanthropy.
Tickets for the brunch interest social are free, but donations and sponsorships are available to support the ongoing efforts of Fayetteville Women for Good and the "Fayetteville Guys for Good" initiative.
"We encourage everyone to join us for this special event, whether you're already passionate about giving back to the community or looking for ways to get involved," added Zenaida Cranford. “Together, we can make a difference."
Doors will open to the ladies at 4:00 pm to following the conclusion of the brunch interest social for “Speed Networking”.
For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fayetteville-guys-for-good-brunch-tickets-865140738237?aff=oddtdtcreator
As a service-based organization, we are community-focused women who bring awareness and financial support to non-profit organizations that empower, increase, and create healthy communities for a better tomorrow.
ShaDonna “Mo” McPhaul
