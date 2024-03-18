Power Electronics Market to Surpass USD 54.69 Billion by 2030 | SNS Insider
The latest SNS Insider report reveals that the Power Electronics Market was valued at USD 39.66 Billion in 2022. Projections indicate a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030, culminating in a market size exceeding USD 54.69 Billion.
Market Report Scope
Power electronics stands as a cornerstone technology with wide-ranging applications across an array of industries, embodying a pivotal role in automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace, and beyond. The market's trajectory is firmly guided by the imperative of enhancing energy efficiency, minimizing environmental footprints, and optimizing overall performance.
In the automotive sector, power electronics plays a transformative role in the pursuit of sustainable transportation solutions. It serves as the backbone for reducing energy consumption in vehicles, enabling advancements in battery technologies for extended range and improved performance. The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) owes much to the advancements in power electronics, allowing for efficient power management, regenerative braking systems, and enhanced overall driving experience. Moreover, the integration of power electronics in hybrid vehicles contributes to reduced emissions and greater fuel efficiency, aligning with global sustainability goals.
Top Companies Featured in Power Electronics Market Report:
• Alpha & Omega Semiconductor
• Analog Devices Inc
• Infineon Technologies AG
• Renesas Electronics Corporation
• Infineon Technologies
• STMicroelectronics
• Vishay Intertechnology
• NXP Semiconductors
• Texas Instruments
• AMS AG
• Diodes Incorporated
• Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
• ON Semiconductor
• Mitsubishi Electric
• Fuji Electric
• ABB
Within the defense and aerospace industries, power electronics form the bedrock of critical systems and applications. From the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the precision control of aircraft and military radars, these sectors rely heavily on the robustness and reliability of power electronic components. The demand for high-performance, ruggedized electronics capable of withstanding harsh environments and extreme conditions continues to drive innovation in the field.
Furthermore, the shift towards renewable energy sources and the rising adoption of portable energy solutions underscore the versatility and adaptability of power electronics. Renewable energy systems, such as solar panels and wind turbines, rely on efficient power conversion and management technologies to maximize energy yield. Power electronics facilitate the integration of renewable sources into the grid, enabling smoother power flow and improved grid stability.
The popularity of portable energy solutions, including power banks and portable solar chargers, highlights the consumer demand for on-the-go power options. Power electronics enable the efficient conversion and storage of energy in compact and portable devices, catering to the needs of modern lifestyles.
Market Analysis
The power electronics sector stands as a vital cornerstone across a spectrum of industries, from automotive to consumer electronics, and even into the aerospace realm. Its pervasive influence is driven by an ever-growing imperative for energy efficiency, a focus on reducing environmental footprints, and a relentless pursuit of enhanced performance metrics.
Within the automotive domain, power electronics are instrumental in spearheading a new era of energy-conscious mobility. They play a pivotal role in curbing energy consumption, enhancing battery longevity, and propelling advancements in electric vehicle technologies. This translates to more sustainable and cost-effective solutions for the automotive sector, aligning with global initiatives for greener transportation.
Meanwhile, in the realms of defense and aerospace, the significance of power electronics cannot be overstated. These industries rely heavily on electronic systems for a myriad of critical functions, including the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), aircraft controllers, and military radar systems. Here, power electronics not only ensure operational efficiency but also contribute to weight reduction, cost-effectiveness, and the essential stability of power systems in demanding environments.
Additionally, the adoption of renewable energy sources serves as a powerful impetus for the power electronics market. Industries across automotive, defense, and aerospace are increasingly turning to renewable energy solutions to meet their energy demands sustainably. This shift not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also presents new opportunities for innovation and market expansion.
The rise of portable energy solutions further accentuates this trend. From mobile devices to off-grid applications, the demand for compact, efficient power solutions continues to grow. Power electronics play a pivotal role in enabling these portable energy solutions, providing the necessary efficiency, reliability, and performance required in diverse environments.
Power Electronics Market Segmentation as Follows:
BY WAFER TYPE
• Gallium Nitride
• Silicon Carbide
• Silicon
• Others
BY COMPONENT
• Thyristor
• Gate Turn-Off Transistor (GTO)
• Silicon Controlled rectifier (SCR)
• Static Switches
• MCT (MOS-Controlled Thyristor)
• AC/DC Converter
• MOSFET
• Others
BY WAFER SIZE
• 450mm
• 200mm
• 300mm
• 150mm
BY APPLICATION
• Defense and Aerospace
• Utilities and Energy
• Transportation
• Consumer Electronics
• Telecommunications and IT
• Automotive
• Industrial
• Others
BY DEVICE
• Discrete
• IC
• Module
Segment Analysis
Silicon remains the dominant wafer type in the power electronics market due to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and proven performance. It offers a balance of performance and cost, making it a preferred choice for various applications.
Thyristors lead the component segment, offering high power handling capabilities and robust performance. They find extensive use in power control and regulation applications across industries.
The 300mm wafer size dominates the market due to its efficiency in large-scale semiconductor manufacturing. It offers higher yields and reduced manufacturing costs, driving its adoption in power electronics production.
The automotive sector holds a significant share in the power electronics market, driven by the increasing adoption of electric vehicles and advanced vehicle technologies. The defense and aerospace industries also exhibit strong demand for power electronics for mission-critical applications.
Key Regional Development
The Asia Pacific region commands the largest share of the global power electronics market and is poised for significant growth. The region's dominance is fueled by lucrative opportunities in consumer electronics, automotive, ICT, and industrial applications. Countries like China, South Korea, India, and Singapore are attracting investments and fostering domestic manufacturing activities through government initiatives and cost-effective operations. The region's manufacturing prowess and technological advancements are driving market growth, making it a hotspot for industry players and investors alike.
Key Takeaways for Power Electronics Market Study
• The power electronics market is set to surpass USD 54.69 Billion by 2030, driven by the adoption of sustainable and cost-effective solutions across industries.
• Renewable energy demand, portable energy solutions, and defense applications are key growth drivers in the market.
• Asia Pacific emerges as a dominant force in the market, propelled by robust manufacturing capabilities and government initiatives.
Recent Developments
• In June 2023, Infineon introduced CoolSiC power modules with 3.3 kV MOSFETs for traction applications, enhancing efficiency in electric vehicles.
• Renesas Electronics announced a new high-voltage driver gate for IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs in electric vehicles, showcasing advancements in power electronics technology.
