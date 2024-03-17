Two years of shared commitment to public involvement in research

17th March 2024

Sunday 10 March 2024 marked two years since Health and Care Research Wales, alongside other funders, regulators and research organisations, signed up to a new shared commitment to improve vital public involvement in research.

Member organisations, including the Health Research Authority, National Institute for Health and Care Research and NHS England, work with the public to bring about changes which will drive up standards in health and social care research.

By providing signposting and resources, the shared commitment aims to help researchers engage with members of the public, to help ensure their research is inclusive, ethical and responsive to the needs and interests of their target population.

Public involvement in research is essential, by involving members of the public in the design, conduct, and dissemination of research, researchers can gain a better understanding of the experiences, views, and needs of their target population. This leads to more effective and appropriate interventions and treatments.

Peter Gee, Senior Public Involvement Manager at Health and Care Research Wales said: “At Health and Care Research Wales it’s our mission to support and develop excellent research and members of the public are crucial to ensuring research is relevant, reliable and changes policy and practice.

“We are so proud be part of this shared commitment and to collaborate with partners to drive forward excellence in public involvement.”

Peter explains why public involvement in research is so important:

Health and Care Research Wales provides valuable support and resources to facilitate the inclusion of the public in your work. Our Public Involvement Coordinator, Emma Langley, talks about how we can help you to undertake meaningful public involvement:

If you’d like to learn more about how we can support you to involve members of the public in your research, contact our Communications, Engagement and Involvement team.