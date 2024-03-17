PHILIPPINES, March 17 - Press Release

March 17, 2024 Gatchalian: PH should learn from Vietnam on education spending, best practices The Philippines should learn from Vietnam when it comes to their best practices in education, including their efficient education spending, Senator Win Gatchalian said. The lawmaker reiterated that while increasing resources can help improve education performance to a certain extent, it is equally important to ensure the optimal use of available resources. He pointed out that while there is not much difference between the two countries when it comes to funding their education, Vietnam's learner performance is way higher than that of Filipinos. The Philippines spends 3.8% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) while Vietnam spends 4.06%. On average, the Philippines spends around P55,000 per learner every year from Kindergarten until the age of 15, while Vietnam spends on average around P69,000 per learner every year from Kindergarten until the age of 15. Based on the results of the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 72% or 7 out of 10 Vietnamese learners aged 15 have reached Level 2 or the minimum proficiency level in mathematics. In the Philippines, only 16% or less than 2 out of 10 learners have reached the minimum proficiency in mathematics. At a minimum, learners who have reached Level 2 or the minimum proficiency level in mathematics, can interpret and recognize, without direct instructions, mathematical representations of simple situations such as comparing the total distance across two alternative routes or converting prices into a different currency. "Bagama't hindi nagkakalayo ang ginagastos ng Vietnam at Pilipinas para sa edukasyon, nakita naman natin sa datos na mas mataas ang marka ng mga mag-aaral mula Vietnam. Mahalagang matuto tayo sa halimbawa ng Vietnam dahil ipinakita nila ang kahalagahan ng mas mainam na paggamit ng mga resources at mas mabisang paggasta para sa edukasyon," said Gatchalian, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) is set to study Vietnam's best practices in a visit scheduled later this month, according to Gatchalian, EDCOM II's co-chairperson. "This initiative reflects a proactive approach to enhancing our education system by drawing insights from the successes of Vietnam, with the aim of identifying strategies and methodologies that can be adapted to elevate educational standards in our country," he added. Analyzing the latest PISA results, Gatchalian said that Vietnam's poorest learners, or those at the bottom 10% of the Economic, Social, and Cultural Status (ESCS), scored 91 points higher than the Philippines' poorest learners. The average score of Vietnam's poorest learners was 427, while the Philippines' average score was 336. Gatchalian: Dapat matuto ang Pilipinas sa Vietnam pagdating sa edukasyon Dapat pag-aralan ng Pilipinas ang kalakaran sa edukasyon ng bansang Vietnam, sabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian, at matuto pagdating sa mabisang paggamit ng mga resources nito. Binigyang diin ng mambabatas na bagama't malaki ang tulong ng karagdagang pondo upang mahasa ang performance ng mga mag-aaral sa eskwelahan, mahalaga ring tiyakin na mabisa ang paggamit ng bansa ng nakalaang pondo sa edukasyon. Sabi ni Gatchalian, hindi naman nagkakalayo ang Pilipinas at Vietnam pagdating sa pagpopondo sa edukasyon pero mas mataas pa rin ang performance ng Vietnam kung ihahambing sa Pilipinas. Gumagastos ang Pilipinas ng average na P55,000 kada mag-aaral taon-taon mula Kindergarten hanggang edad na 15, samantalang umaabot naman sa P69,000 kada mag-aaral ang average na ginagasta ng Vietnam taon-taon mula Kindergarten hanggang edad na 15. Batay sa resulta ng 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), 72% o pito sa sampung 15-taong gulang na mag-aaral na Vietnamese ang nakaabot sa Level 2 o minimum proficiency level sa mathematics. Sa Pilipinas naman, 16% lamang o wala pang dalawa sa sampung mag-aaral ang nakaabot ng minimum proficiency sa mathematics. Ang mga mag-aaral na nakaabot sa Level 2 o minimum proficiency level sa mathematics ay kayang mag-interpret o kumilala ng mga mathematical representation ng mga simpleng sitwasyon kahit walang direct instructions. Isang halimbawa nito ay ang paghahambing ng kabuuang layo sa pagitan ng dalawang ruta o 'di kaya ay pag-convert ng mga presyo sa pera o currency ng ibang bansa. "Bagama't hindi nagkakalayo ang ginagastos ng Vietnam at Pilipinas para sa edukasyon, nakita naman natin sa datos na mas mataas ang marka ng mga mag-aaral mula Vietnam. Mahalagang matuto tayo sa halimbawa ng Vietnam dahil ipinakita nila ang kahalagahan ng mas mainam na paggamit ng mga resources at mas mabisang paggasta para sa edukasyon," ani Gatchalian, ang chairperson ng Committee on Basic Education sa Senado. Nakatakdang tumulak sa Vietnam ang Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM II) upang pag-ralan ang magandang halimbawa ng Vietnam. Si Gatchalian ang co-chairperson ng EDCOM II. "Sa pag-angat natin ng kalidad ng edukasyon sa bansa, pag-aaralan natin ang tagumpay ng Vietnam upang matukoy natin ang mga estratehiya at mga paraan na maaari rin nating magamit sa ating bansa," dagdag ni Gatchalian. Batay din sa pagsusuri ng tanggapan ni Gatchalian sa pinakahuling resulta ng PISA, lumalabas na ang marka ng mga pinaka-nangangailangang mag-aaral ng Vietnam, o iyong mga nasa pinakamababang 10% ng Economic, Social, and Cultural Status (ESCS) ay mas mataas ng 91 points kung ihahambing sa mga mag-aaral ng Pilipinas na may kaparehong estado sa buhay. Ang average score ng mga pinaka-nangangailangang mag-aaral ng Vietnam ay 427, habang 336 naman ang sa Pilipinas.