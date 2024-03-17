Berlin Barracks // Reckless Endangerment & Disorderly Conduct
CASE#: 24A3001727
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
STATION: VSP Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 @ 2119 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Rd, Waitsfield
VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Hunter Larrabee
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/12/2024 Troopers at the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a family fight involving gunshots. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered that Hunter Larrabee had shot his own property and was charged with Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct. Larrabee turned himself in to the Berlin Barracks on 03/16/2024 for processing and was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2024 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
