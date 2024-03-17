Berlin Barracks // Reckless Endangerment & Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A3001727

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

STATION: VSP Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 03/12/2024 @ 2119 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Verd Mont Rd, Waitsfield

VIOLATION: Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Hunter Larrabee

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/12/2024 Troopers at the Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a family fight involving gunshots. Upon investigation, Troopers discovered that Hunter Larrabee had shot his own property and was charged with Reckless Endangerment and Disorderly Conduct. Larrabee turned himself in to the Berlin Barracks on 03/16/2024 for processing and was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/28/2024 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.