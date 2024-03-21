How to Effortlessly Access BMW Car Auction Data
Auction details have traditionally been scarce in most vehicle history reports. With the BMW auction data tool, accessing this information is now possible
Detailed Vehicle History, the leading provider of unique and comprehensive vehicle history reports, is notifying the general public of the addition of BMW car auction data to its vehicle history report features.
This new functionality empowers car buyers and sellers with unprecedented access to critical information about a BMW's past, making informed decisions easier than ever.
For too long, obtaining detailed auction data has been a challenge for consumers seeking a complete picture of a vehicle's history.
Recognizing this gap in information accessibility, Detailed Vehicle History has developed a tool that provides effortless access to crucial auction data, setting a new standard for transparency in the automotive market
The National Auto Insurance reports that “More than 9 million cars are sold at auction every year” This figure is huge and is expected to increase in the coming years, Detailed Vehicle History understands what this means for the used car market. This is why they are including auction information in the vehicle history report.
"We understand the importance of transparency in the car buying process," says Hafsa Anjum, Product Manager of Detailed Vehicle History. "By offering BMW auction data, we equip our users with a powerful tool to gain valuable insights into a vehicle's history and potential red flags."
Detailed Vehicle History's BMW VIN decoder data provides users with:
Auction history: They can find detailed information on past auctions, including dates, locations, selling prices, and even odometer readings at the time of sale.
Auction Images: These images help the user to know what the vehicle looked like in the past. They can see dents, scratches, and other visual information. when available these images could be up to 10+.
Good decision-making: Gain valuable insights into a vehicle's potential resale value and identify potential discrepancies between past and present mileage.
Peace of mind: The user can see other information such as crashed BMW records, flood damage, or other issues that may have impacted the vehicle's history and value.
"This feature in our vehicle history report is a game-changer for anyone considering buying or selling a BMW, " adds Hafsa. "With access to comprehensive auction data, buyers and sellers can make informed decisions with confidence, ensuring a smooth and successful transaction."
Aside from the BMW car auction data Detailed Vehicle History also provides the BMW VIN Decoder: the decoder provides the following:
Model and Year: Identify the exact BMW model and its year of production.
Engine and Transmission: Provides insights into the car's engine specifications and transmission type.
Features and Options: learn more about the factory-installed features and optional equipment included in the vehicle.
Production Plant: Learn where the car was assembled, potentially offering clues about regional variations or specific build qualities.
Market Value: provides information about market value, aids the process of buying, selling, and trade-ins
The window sticker is a piece of document that provides information on important features, such as fuel efficiency, safety ratings, standard and optional equipment, and the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP), which can also be obtained from Detailed Vehicle History
A BMW VIN Check goes beyond basic specification details to reveal in-depth historical information.
No VIN typing is needed! Our both web and mobile app uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology to scan your BMW's VIN directly. Simply take a picture, and the system will provide a detailed vehicle history report.
This tool has a unique ability to decode even classic vehicles and provide specification information alongside history reports.
The mobile app is free to download, it is a good tool for decoding VINs and generating comprehensive history reports for used BMWs. It's fast, easy, and available for download on both the Play Store and App Store, putting convenience and ease of use at your fingertips.
The launch of the BMW auto Auction Data Tool and the inclusion of the data in the vehicle history report marks a significant milestone in the used car industry, it sets the stage for a new era of transparency and accessibility for all selling, buying, or dealing with pre-owned vehicles worldwide.
Whether purchasing a new or pre-owned vehicle, consumers can now leverage this powerful tool to obtain a comprehensive vehicle history report, ensuring peace of mind and confidence in every transaction.
The vehicle history report below is for the 2016 BMW 320i (VIN: WBA8E1G51GNU11705) revealing valuable insights. It shows a branded title but no odometer discrepancy, with 3 accident records and 1 damage record reported. The ownership history spans three owners in California, with detailed mileage records and service/repair history. Additionally, lien/loan records and a comprehensive overview of events and repairs provide a thorough understanding of this vehicle's background. Notice the detailed sales record provided including images
https://detailedvehiclehistory.com/report/vin/WBA8E1G51GNU11705
About Detailed Vehicle History
Detailed Vehicle History isn't just another name in the automotive industry. We're a passionate team dedicated to shaping the future of car buying and selling, driven by a commitment to transparency, accuracy, and sustainability through the provision of car history report
Our solutions empower both consumers and dealerships to navigate the car buying process with confidence and ease. We believe in empowering informed decisions and streamlining operations, and that's where our revolutionary VIN to Window Sticker technology and Auction Data comes in.
This game-changer transforms the way car information is accessed and shared, making the entire car-buying experience more transparent and efficient for everyone involved.
