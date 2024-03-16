PHILIPPINES, March 16 - Press Release

March 16, 2024 "REVILLA LAW" WHICH PROHIBITS THE "NO PERMIT, NO EXAM POLICY" GETS ENACTED SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. lauded the enactment of Republic Act No. 11984 which will allow students to take school examinations despite their unsettled financial obligations. Under the law, disadvantaged students with unpaid tuition and other school fees will now be allowed to take examinations. In the "Anti-No Permit, No Exam Act", which was principally authored by Senator Revilla, all private and public educational institutions are required to accommodate and allow disadvantaged students to take the scheduled periodic and final examinations. This covers basic education institutions (K to 12), higher education institutions, and technical-vocational institutions. In stressing that those who have less in life must have more in law, Sen. Revilla said that this newly enacted measure will tilt the scales in favor of the youth whose dreams should not be hampered by reason of lack of financial means. "Hindi patas ang mundo, kaya nasa kamay nating mga mambabatas na gawing pantay ang laban ng buhay para sa lahat, lalo na sa mga hikahos at salat sa buhay. Ang alay natin sa kanila ay kayamanang hindi kailanman mananakaw: ang edukasyon", he remarked. In celebrating the passing into law of one of his legislative priorities, Revilla said that the hope is that this will open more doors for our student dreamers who rely on education to go farther in life. According to him, the dreams of financially-challenged students should not be put on hold.. He added that their lack of financial means should even be supplanted with opportunities which the State must afford to them. "Salat man ang kanilang bulsa, hindi naman magiging salat ang kanilang kaalaman. Let us continue to advocate for the Filipino youth so that they may reach greater heights. Wala dapat kabataang nangangamba na hindi makapag-exam, o kaya naman ay hindi maka-graduate, dahil lamang sa kakulangan ng salapi. Poverty should never cripple them and shatter their dreams", Revilla said. The new law further provides that local social welfare development officers in the municipality, city, or province, or the regional office of the Department of Social Welfare and Development shall issue the necessary certificate on the the disadvantaged status of the students due to calamities, emergencies, force majeure, and other good or justifiable reasons. "Dapat rin natin siguruhin na hindi mawawala ang pag-asa na sila ay makapag-aral ng mabuti at walang hadlang. Sa lahat ng pagkakataon, dapat ay buong-buo ang suporta natin sa kanila at sa kanilang edukasyon. Bigyan natin ng bagwis ang pakpak ng kanilang mga pangarap upang mas matayog ang maging lipad ng mga itinuturing nating pag-asa ng bayan," Revilla added. All covered educational institutions not complying with the provision of the law shall be suject to administrative sanctions that may be imposed by the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education, or the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, as the case may be.