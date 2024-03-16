PHILIPPINES, March 16 - Press Release

March 16, 2024 Poe: Invest in women, push for progress Sen. Grace Poe called for opportunities to engage women in various fields of endeavors and leadership, saying their participation is vital to propel the nation's growth and stability. "There is a compelling need to mobilize more women into the workforce, move them to stable jobs and income, develop their talent and pathways for advancement," Poe said. "The return on investment our society is enormous if women's potential would be realized," she added. Gracing the opening of the art exhibit "Women 2024: Empower her Palette" organized by SPARK Philippines, Poe hailed the women who have ventured into the visual arts to express their aspirations and opinions more freely. "It has been said that women artists possess a singular strength. It is a strength born of defiance, of fury, and of an unrelenting determination to persevere and express all the creative beauty that belongs to them," Poe said. "And this is why it is worth investing in women. Because otherwise, we would be deprived of the distinct point of view that is borne from experiences unique to women," she added. The senator said Filipino women have made strides in their participation in business, politics, science, the arts and various fields that helped advance their rights and welfare. She cited the seven women in the Senate who are continuously pushing for advocacies such as healthcare, education, and food sustainability. "We authored the feeding program because we find it vital as we are the ones who are usually primarily responsible for household needs, like for example preparing the baon of our kids," Poe said. "The reproductive health bill was also fought for by Senator Pia Cayetano. This maybe controversial but the divorce bill is now being pushed in the Senate by Sen. Risa Hontiveros," she added. Poe continued, "We might not agree with some of the advocacies of these women, but I think it's important for us to discuss it." Poe authored Republic Act 11037 or Masustansyang Pagkain Para sa Batang Pilipino Act, which provides undernourished children aged three to five years old in day care centers with fortified meals. With the celebration of the Women's Month this March, Poe said it is fitting to honor women "whose courage and talent have broken the shackles of discrimination and inspired others to live more fulfilling lives." "This month is our opportunity to recognize, honor, and affirm women. Let us start by showing appreciation for the women in our homes, our mothers, offices, factories, and neighborhoods," Poe said.