U.S. Tech Giant Apple to Establish New Lab in 2024 in Shenzhen

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. tech giant Apple announced on Tuesday that it will establish a new lab in Shenzhen, a city in south China's Guangdong Province, as well home to many of Apple’s suppliers, according to Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone (HTCZ).This Shenzhen’s new lab is set to launch in HTCZ Shenzhen Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Cooperation Zone (HTCZ), announced the HTCZ authority Wednesday.Positioned as Apple’s research center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the lab’s main areas of focus include hardware development, intelligent manufacturing, and joint research and development with local suppliers. These efforts will enhance testing and research capabilities for products such as iPhones, iPads, and Apple Vision Pros.The labs in Shanghai and Shenzhen will support intelligent manufacturing, along with the reliability, quality, and material analysis of products, providing resources for the global engineering and design team, according to Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's vice president and managing director of Greater China.Apple said it has cumulatively invested 1 billion yuan (about 140 million U.S. dollars) in building applied research labs in China.Apple has been working on development in China for over 30 years. Data shows that 151 out of the company's 200 major suppliers have production activities in China.Currently, it has research and development centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou and Shenzhen. Over the past five years, its research and development team in China has doubled in size.