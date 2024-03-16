Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation Los Angeles, California

Gaurav Srivastava Explores The Importance of Diversification In Building Equitable Food Systems

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava, founders of The Gaurav Srivastava and Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation, are championing the cause of building sustainable and equitable food systems through a focus on diversification. Their efforts align with the foundation’s commitment to changing narratives surrounding global food security on an international scale.

In the pursuit of a more sustainable and equitable food system, Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava emphasize the critical role of diversification and the efficient flow of goods along agrifood value chains. Traditionally, these value chains have prioritized economic efficiency over diversity, leading to a need for significant changes in approach.

“There must be a shift towards diversification in our food systems to make them more resilient and equitable,” says Gaurav Srivastava. “This involves not only diversifying import sources but also cultivating staple crops in various locations. We need strong local, regional, and export-oriented value chains to ensure that communities have access to a diverse and nutritious range of foods.”

The foundation advocates for the development of value chains that prioritize diversity and local needs, ensuring that economic considerations do not compromise the nutritional well-being of communities. The importance of strengthening local markets and avoiding the undercutting of local economies by food exports is a key aspect of this approach.

“In building equitable food systems, it’s essential to prioritize country-led, locally-owned, and participatory approaches,” adds Sharon Srivastava. “This means engaging in decision-making processes with women, indigenous peoples, and other marginalized groups, and ensuring that actions are rooted in local realities and needs.”

The foundation emphasizes the significance of collaboration with partners in the Global South to achieve these goals. By actively involving local communities and understanding their unique challenges, Gaurav and Sharon Srivastava believe a more equitable and sustainable food system can be established.

“In our pursuit of a diverse and equitable food system, it’s crucial to listen to and work closely with partners in the Global South,” says Gaurav Srivastava. “This collaborative approach ensures that our actions are informed by the specific needs and conditions of the communities we aim to serve.”

The Gaurav Srivastava and Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation’s commitment to changing the narrative on food security is reflected in their multifaceted approach to addressing global challenges. Through initiatives promoting diversification, local empowerment, and collaborative partnerships, the foundation aims to contribute to the creation of a world where food security is not just a goal but a shared reality.

The Gaurav Srivastava and Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation is a US-based organization actively invested in changing the narratives regarding food security on an international scale.

Co-founded by Gaurav Srivastava and Sharon Srivastava, the foundation is committed to addressing global food security challenges through collaborative efforts, research initiatives, and a focus on diversification, local empowerment, and equitable solutions. Their vision is to create a world where food security is a universal right, not a privilege.

